8 best perfumes to gift her this Christmas 2025

8 perfumes that you can gift to your significant other for the holiday season. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The gifting season is upon us, with perfumes emerging as a popular choice in a sea of products. Whether shopping for a friend, partner, or family member, perfumes can be a thoughtful option for your loved one to smell their best self. Cosmopolitan reports that gourmands were the preferred choice for many this year, with many opting for sweet-scented perfumes. Perfume experts at Marie Claire believe that floral scents will take the lead.

While perfume trends tend to fluctuate, scent preferences are highly subjective. However, perfume shopping doesn't have to feel overwhelming, especially when you have a list like this. We have curated a list of eight perfumes that you can gift to your special 'her' this Christmas 2025.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion, and these products are not affiliated.

8 Best Perfumes for Her This Christmas 2025

Here are eight scent options to choose from for Christmas 2025:

1. Glossier You Fleur

Glossier launched You Fleur early this year, and it has reportedly become one of the best sellers of the year. The perfume is priced at $82, featuring top notes of mineral salt accord, followed by a warm heart and base. The brand describes Fleur as a "scent enhancer," emphasizing that the "final ingredient" is the person's unique body scent. Customers report that they love to pair it with Glossier You Doux to enhance the fragrance profile.

You can find the product here.

2. Kayali Majesty Rose Royale

Kayali has reportedly been a top choice for floral, warm, and sweet-fragrant scents. The Kayali Majesty Rose Royale was released earlier this year, priced at $138 for a 100 ml bottle. As the brand describes it, the perfume offers a "timeless, romantic, and sensual" vibe, ideal for lunch dates.

You can find the product here.

3. Miu Miu Miutine Eau de Parfum

This Miu Miu screams sweater weather, with notes of strawberry and vanilla. It is priced at $172 for a 100 ml bottle. According to the brand, the perfume is for a woman who has a "strong yet carefree spirit." The perfume reportedly has a sweet but not an overwhelming scent.

You can find the product here.

4. Angel's Share on the Rocks by Kilian

The perfume retails at $275 for a 50 ml bottle, and users describe it as ideal for fall and winter. The perfume opens with strong notes of bitter orange and gradually warms up to a woody scent. Sephora is currently running a 20% off (code: SAVESCENTS) on full-size perfumes, with this listed as one of the products.

You can find the product here.

5. BYERDO Bois Obscur Night Veils Extrait de Parfum

This luxury perfume retails for $465 at Bloomingdale's. Cosmopolitan reported that the perfume is a part of the Night Veils collection, suited for evening wear. The oud fragrance opens with the top notes of spices, including saffron, has a floral heart, and becomes warmer in the base.

You can find the product here.

6. Charlotte Tilbury Star Confidence

Star Confidence is priced at $150 for a 100 ml bottle on the website. The brand hopes to boost its customers' confidence when using the product. It claims that 82% of users agree that it does the job. The brand attributes it to "emotion-boosting molecules" of jasmine, blackcurrant, and oakmoss.

You can find the product here.

7. Phlur Golden Rule

Marie Claire reported that Phur's Golden Rule was one of the earliest perfume releases this year and is likely to be preferred by those who appreciate strong fruity floral notes. The perfume is priced at $99 for a 50 ml bottle. Some customers noted that this is a dupe of YSL Libre; however, the fragrance is not very lasting.

You can find the product here.

8. Rare Eau de Parfum

Rare Beauty has gradually expanded its product line, with the eau de parfum being one of the newer and more promising launches this year. The perfume is priced at $75 for a 50 ml bottle. Owing to its reported popularity, the perfume is currently out of stock on the website, but it may be restocked in the near future. According to the product description, the fragrance profile includes,

"Top Notes: Caramel, Pistachio, Pink Pepper Heart Notes: Vanilla, Ginger, Cocoa Beans Dry Notes: Sandalwood, Tonka Beans, Skin Musks"

You can find the product here.

This is your cue to reward special women with the best perfume for Christmas 2025.