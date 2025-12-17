Christmas 2025 JCPenney sale: 7 best holiday gifts for your loved ones

7 gifts for your loved ones from JCPenney's sale. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

JCPenney is currently running discounts up to 60% for Christmas 2025. The rush of the festivities can sometimes be accompanied by the worries of finding the right gifts. We have curated a list of seven of the best gifts that you can give your loved ones that are ideal for the holiday season. Following their Black Friday Sale on November 29, JCPenney currently has discounts and flash sales on various categories, including clothing, jewelry, home items and more.

The department store chain also collaborated with Shaquille O'Neal for a Christmas jingle and gift guide. Describing it as "Shaqmas season," they wrote,

"On the 12 Days of Shaqmas, @jcpenney hooked it up. Grooming kits, cozy sweaters, kicks, candles & 9 slow cookers, because one just isn't enough. Finished it off with a giant stocking stuffed with toys."

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion and these products are not affiliated.

7 best holiday gifts for your loved ones from JCPenney's Christmas sale

JCPenney reportedly offers discounts throughout the year, with them notably increasing during peak seasons, including Black Friday and Christmas. We are taking a look at seven of the best gifts that you can purchase for your loved ones:

1. Ever Star 1 CT. Round Stud Earrings

JCPenney is running a flash sale on jewelry products on December 17, 2025. The Ever Star 1 CT Round Stud Earrings are currently priced at $769.21. Customers can avail themselves of an additional 30% off select products using the code 'TINSEL,' which is only applicable during the flash sale promotion. Additionally, the studs are available in a range of total carat weights and two stone cut types, round and princess.

You can check the product here.

2. Lovery Luxe Sandalwood Beard Grooming Kit (Men)

The 11-piece grooming kit for men by Lovery Luxe is priced at $46.80 after applying the coupon code 'TINSEL.' Described as offering a "spa treatment," the sandalwood kit features beard grooming products, including a brush, scissors and tweezers. According to the product description, the beard products are "100% paraben and cruelty free."

You can check the product here.

3. Beautyrest Electric Plush Heated Blanket

Beautyrest's Electric Plush Heated Blanket is currently on sale for 55% off, priced at $89.99. The blanket is available in different sizes, including twin, full, queen, and king. It is currently available in four colors: Feather Taupe, Grey Pinstripe, Mood Indigo and Plaid Red. The product description mentions that the blankets are "machine washable" and have a "1 to 12 hour adjustable automatic shutoff for peace." Customers reported that the blanket warms up quickly and is not too heavy.

You can check the product here.

4. St. John's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater

The St. John's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater, available in multiple colors and sizes, is currently on sale for 61% off, priced at $12.99. At first glance, the customer reviews indicate that the product has been well-received, with many appreciating its quality and comfort. The sweaters are primarily made with 88% cotton.

You can check the product here.

5. Distant Lands candles

The Distant Lands candles are up to 60% off on the website. The Eucalyptus 3-Wick Scented Jar Candle, along with other variants, is priced at $9.99. The product comes with specific care instructions for best results.

"Do not burn candle for more than 4 hours. Container will be hot when lit. Trim wick to ¼” prior to lighting. Do not allow wick trimmings to accumulate in wax pool."

You can check the product here.

6. NYX Professional Makeup Frosted Cookie Butter Gloss Kit

A sweet treat for the lips? The NYX Professional Makeup Frosted Cookie Butter Gloss Kit is currently on sale for 40% off, priced at $30. The kit includes 10 holiday special NYX glosses that are reportedly suited for all "skin types." The vegan glosses provide "sheer-to-medium" coverage and seemingly have a non-sticky finish.

You can check the product here.

7. LEGO Mini Orchid Building Set

The LEGO Mini Orchid Building Set is now 40% off, priced at $29.99. The kit features 274 pieces to make a mini orchid plant (that doesn't need watering). Along with five orchid flowers, the set comes with a DIY terracotta "flower pot." Some users have noted that the assembled orchid kit is delicate.

You can check the product here.

With numerous options available in the market, it can be challenging to select the best ones. Refer to this gifting guide to make shopping at JCPenney easier.