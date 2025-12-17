Who is the winner of What’s in the Box? Details explored

Neil Patrick Harris (Image via Getty)



What's in the Box released all six episodes of its first season on December 17, 2025. The Netflix game show followed pairs of contestants competing in trivia rounds for the chance to open sealed boxes that contained prizes.

The format centered on possession, as teams not only worked to win prizes but also to keep them through a series of rule changes and twists. Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the show featured eight pairs who competed across the entire season rather than in isolated episodes.

Each decision affected later rounds, making long-term strategy part of the game.

Thirteen large gold boxes were introduced at the start, with prizes revealed only when opened. As episodes progressed, boxes were claimed, exchanged, or lost, reshaping the standings.

The team with the strongest position at the end advanced to the Superbox round. Rather than relying only on trivia, the final outcome depended on accumulated results and choices made throughout the season.







By the final episode, only two teams remained eligible to compete for the Superbox. Joey and Scott won the Superbox in the finale, securing the final prizes of the season.

What’s in the Box? season format and rules explained

The core structure of What’s in the Box? remained consistent across the season. To open a box, teams had to outperform others in trivia rounds. Once a box was opened, the prize belonged to that team unless it was later taken or lost through twists.

Neil Patrick Harris summarized the concept early in the season by stating, “Open the box. Win the prize. Defend it to the end.” While the rules appeared simple, additional mechanics changed how teams interacted.

Alliances formed as teams shared information or avoided targeting one another, though these arrangements shifted as stakes increased. Harris reminded contestants that “keeping the prize is the real challenge,” reinforcing that holding onto winnings mattered more than opening boxes quickly.

Each episode added new conditions that could protect prizes or expose them. By mid-season, fewer boxes remained unopened, and the focus moved to defense rather than expansion.

Trivia performance continued to matter, but timing and coordination between partners became more important. The season-long format meant early advantages could disappear later, keeping all teams involved until the final episodes determined who would reach the Superbox round.

Superbox grid and final outcome in What’s in the Box?

The final episode featured the Superbox round, where the last two teams, Joey and Scott, and Macy and Jasmine, competed directly. The Superbox grid included 18 numbered spaces, the largest grid used during the season.

Neil Patrick Harris explained the rules, saying,



“One after another, you will take turns picking numbers on the Grid.”



Some numbers revealed keys, while others revealed an “X” or caused a team to lose a key.

The first team to collect three keys won the Superbox. Joey and Scott chose number 1 and gained a key. Macy and Jasmine selected number 13, the year they met, and also gained a key. Joey and Scott then chose number 4 and received another key, taking the lead.

Macy and Jasmine chose number 15 and revealed an X. Joey and Scott selected number 3 next and lost a key, leaving both teams with one key. Macy and Jasmine chose number 9 and revealed nothing.

Joey and Scott then chose number 7 and gained another key. Macy and Jasmine selected number 11 and lost a key. On the final turn, Joey and Scott chose number 8 and received their third key.

Harris confirmed the win, saying, “You have won the Paris shopping spree and the music festival experience.” He then revealed the final Superbox prize as “$300,000 worth of cryptocurrency sponsored by Coinbase.” With that result, the season concluded, and the Superbox was awarded.

