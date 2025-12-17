Fallout Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date & Times, Where To Watch and What To Expect

Ella Purnell from Fallout Season 2 (Image Via Getty Images)

Fallout season 2 is moving fast, and episode 2 is already creating buzz. After a tense and violent premiere, viewers want to know one thing: when is the next episode coming out, and what happens next?

Prime Video’s hit post-apocalyptic series returned with bigger stakes and darker turns. The first episode explained what happened before the bombs fell and gave strong hints about Hank MacLean’s real plans. It also pushed Lucy and The Ghoul onto a dangerous road toward New Vegas.

Now, all eyes are on episode 2, which released next week.

Fallout season 2 episode 2 release date and timing details

Amazon has officially confirmed that Fallout season 2 episode 2 will be available on Prime Video starting from Wednesday, December 24, 2025. This time, the show will not follow the same pattern as the first season, which had all episodes released simultaneously, but it will be releasing one episode per week instead.

Typically, new episodes are made available globally at the same moment. Episode 2 will be available early Wednesday in the U.S. The first episode was released ahead of time, but Prime Video has stated that the subsequent episodes will be released according to the regular Wednesday schedule.

To watch it, you will need a Prime Video subscription that is active. In the U.S., according to Amazon's official pricing page, a monthly subscription to Amazon Prime will cost you $14.99 or $139 per year. There are also student plans that are available at a lower price.

According to Prime Video’s release schedule, the season will be aired with one episode every Wednesday until the grand finale on February 4, 2026.

Fallout season 2 episode 2 release time for all regions

Here is when Fallout season 2 episode 2 will release in different parts of the world:

United States (Pacific Time): December 24, 12:00 am PT

United States (Eastern Time): December 24, 3:00 am ET

United Kingdom (BST): December 24, 8:00 am

Australia (AEDT): December 24, 7:00 pm

India (IST): December 24, 1:30 pm

Japan (JST): December 24, 4:00 pm

These times follow Prime Video’s standard global rollout. Once the episode drops, it will be available to stream anytime.

Fallout season 2 cast and where to watch the show

Fallout season 2 streams only on Prime Video. There is no other legal platform to watch the series.

Main cast members returning this season include:

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard, also known as The Ghoul

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean

Moisés Arias as Norm

Leslie Uggams as Betty

Season 2 also adds new faces as the story moves closer to New Vegas. Amazon has confirmed that the show remains one of Prime Video’s biggest global hits, following its strong performance in season 1, as reported by Variety.

Fallout season 2 episode 2: What to expect next

Prime Video has not released an official synopsis for episode 2 yet. Still, the story direction is clear.

Episode 2 is expected to follow Lucy and The Ghoul as they continue their journey toward New Vegas. After discovering the horrors inside Vault 24, the mystery around Hank MacLean is only growing. His quiet return to Vault-Tec suggests his role is much bigger than first believed.

Viewers may also see more of The Ghoul’s past, especially his connection to Vault-Tec and the choices that changed his life forever. Norm’s risky decision in the premiere could also bring serious consequences.

Season 2 is clearly darker, more violent, and more emotional than before. According to Prime Video, the story will stay focused on character choices, power, and survival in a broken world.

Stay tuned for more updates.