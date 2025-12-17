General Hospital (2025): Full cast list guide

Rory Gibson, Jane Elliot and Katelyn McMullen of General Hospital [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

General Hospital has been seeing returning cast members as characters make their way back into Port Charles. The long-running ABC daily soap has had characters move in and out of the show, with a few central ones staying on as the pillars of the storyline. However, while the central character of Monica left the show after actor Leslie Charleson’s death, Kelly Thiebaud’s Britt and Ryan Paevey’s Nathan returned to the show.

With more twists in the storyline likely to bring back more PC residents, this may be a good time to look into the soap’s cast list. A quick recap of the latest General Hospital plot shows Willow’s cases heating up. On one hand, she is one of the prime accused in Drew’s shootout while on the other, she is battling Michael for the custody of their children. To secure her custody, she recently married Drew hoping that may help drop her shooting case.

Elsewhere, Sidwell framed Laura with Dalton’s dead body after shooting the professor himself. While Sonny helped free Laura from the mess with Jason’s help, Sidwell blackmailed them with their photographs alongside the dead Dalton for Sonny’s piers. Meanwhile, Brennan reached out to Valentin for information on Faison’s last project. At the same time, Carly wanted Valentin’s help to take revenge on Brennan.

To complicate the matters on General Hospital, Valentin escaped prison and landed at Carly’s home as Brennan tasked Josslyn to help look for Valentin. The WSB chief also asked Nina to get Charlotte into the loop for Valentin’s search in exchange of tampering with the evidence against Willow.

General Hospital: Central cast members

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos

The long-term actor has been part of the General Hospital plot since 1993. Playing the benevolent mob boss, Benard’s Sonny is at the centre of Port Charles and in conflict with the town’s law enforcers, the PCPD. However, Mayor Laura is a good friend while his son, Dante, is cop. He is known to help maintain peace and security in the town and the titular hospital, despite his various illegal businesses.

Jane Elliot as Tracy Quartermaine

Currently the matriarch of the Quartermaine family, Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, started on the show in 1978. Initially, her arc centred around her jealousy for her sister-in-law, Monica. Recent years saw the fiery Tracy mellow into a more loving family member despite her caustic words. She represents family bonds as she values family over all else. Her dislike for Sonny is well-known in their social circles.

Genie Francis as Laura Collins

Another long-running character who debuted on General Hospital in 1977, Genie’s Laura is currently the mayor of the town. She has a great rapport with Sonny and they share Rocco as their grandchild. Laura is shown as the benevolent, wise and savvy leader who has the good of the townspeople at her heart. After playing the one-half of the famous power couple, Luke & Laura, the mayor is now happily married to Dr. Kevin Collins.

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

The troubled lawyer is the mother of three daughters, of whom Sam is no more. While a loving mother and grandmother, Nancy’s Alexis walks on the edge of lawful path and is ready to sway if it helps her family. While she held Ric hostage to save Kristina from going to prison, she is currently representing Willow and Drew so that she has access to granddaughter, Scout.

Rebecca Herbst as Elizabeth Baldwin

Rebecca’s Elizabeth is the head nurse at the titular medical facility of General Hospital. A mild character, Elizabeth has had loving relationships with most people in Port Charles. While she had romantic relationships with Jason, Franco and Lucky, she may find her former spouse, Ric, pursuing her currently. Moreover, she is one of the few who are standing with fellow nurse, Willow.

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane

Finola’s Anna is the Commissioner at PCPD. Starting on the soap’s plot in 1985, Anna has been through various ups and downs professionally and personally. Her connection with the late Faison made her arc interesting, while her romance with Valentin added to her softer portrayal. Currently, the commissioner is held hostage at the basement of Wyndemere while she wants to protect her granddaughter, Emma, and Carly’s daughter, Josslyn.

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

One of the iconic characters of General Hospital, Burton’s Jason, who debuted in 1991, is a rock for many in town including his boss Sonny. While biologically connected to the Quartermaine family, Jason switched sides and took up employment as Sonny’s henchman. He had romantic relationships with Elizabeth, Sam and Carly. Currently, he is Carly’s friend while exploring a relationship with Britt.

Maura West as Ava Jerome

A troubled character, Maura’s Ava is a villain. Starting her arc in 2013, Ava has had problems with most people in town, including Sonny, who is the father to her daughter, Avery. Her recent romance-cum-collaboration with Ric for extorting money from Alexis ended in a chaos as she tried to outdo her partner. She hit Ric and helped hold him hostage in collusion with Alexis. She is portrayed as a friend to Portia and Nina and has a soft corner to Trina.

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer

Laura joined the ABC soap in 2005 and played Carly, Lena and Beatrice. She has a great friendship with Sonny, who adopted Michael, her son with AJ Quartermaine. She also shares Donna, a daughter with Sonny. For a brief time, she was Sonny’s business partner and tried to take over the business. Recently, she was seen in a romantic relationship with Brennan. Currently, Carly is collaborating with Valentin to bring down Brennan as a revenge for the latter’s lies.

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves

Nina’s arc began on General Hospital in 2009. A savvy businesswoman, Cynthia’s Nina was revealed to be the mother of Willow and her twin Noelle. In the past she was also in love with Sonny and the two had married. However, the marriage fell out and Nina had a weird relationship with Drew before the latter pursued her daughter. Currently, she is trying to support her daughter’s decision to marry her beau despite Nina’s dislike for Drew.

Kristina Wagner as Felicia Scorpio

One of the long-running actors on the soap, Wagner stepped into her role as Felicia in 1984. Over the years Felicia has seen the social changes in Port Charles while her arc moved on in various experiences and relationships. Currently, she is married to Mac Scorpio and has helped him reconnect with his estranged son Cody Bell.

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri

Sonny’s son with Olivia, Dante stayed away from his father and reunited late in life. He was married to Lulu and had a son, Rocco. However, he moved on with Sam after Lulu went into a long coma. However, Sam died while saving Lulu. Recently, he is co-parenting Rocco with Lulu while trying to reconnect with Gio who was revealed to be his child with Brook Lynn.

Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine

The daughter of Ned Quartermaine with Lois Cerullo and the granddaughter of Tracy, Brook Lynn grew up in the privileged settings of the Q-mansion. While she mothered Gio due to her teenage romance with Dante, she is happily married to Harrison Chase. She is also the CEO of Deception. Recently, she reconciled with her mother after their fallout over the lies surrounding Gio’s identity.

Alexa Havins Bruening as Lulu Spencer

While Lulu has been part of the General Hospital storyline since 1994, the character is currently played by Alexa. Alexa stepped into the role in 2024 as a comatose Lulu woke up after four years to find everything of her life changed. She was seen getting her children close to her. However, currently, Charlotte wants to leave her to stay with Valentin.

Donnell Turner as Curtis Ashford

Lawyer Curtis was introduced to the General Hospital storyline in 2015. At the time, the lawyer and Drew had a great friendship and the two launched Aurora with Michael’s help. However, following a fallout, Michael had Curtis positioned as the Aurora CEO while Drew’s hold was reduced. Drew came after Curtis’s wife, Portia, and even his aunt. Currently, Curtis stands as one of the suspects in Drew’s shootout.

Brook Kerr as Portia Robinson

The chief doctor at the titular hospital joined the soap’s plot in 2020. She married Curtis taking advantage of his failing marriage with Jordan. She was also responsible for tampering with pathological tests of criminal Heather, something that became a tool for Drew’s blackmail. After she revealed the tampering and the blackmail to Curtis, the latter decided to walk away from their relationship. Currently she is dating Dr. Isaiah and is pregnant.

Tabyana Ali as Trina Robinson

Tabyana’s Trina joined the show in 2022. She was shown as Ava’s assistant and the girlfriend of the late Cassadine scion, Spencer. She grieved for a longtime after Spencer’s death. Recently, she moved on with Kai Taylor. She is upset with her parent’s separation and hates Jordan, her father’s ex-wife. She also hates Drew for blackmailing her mother. She is a good friend to Josslyn.

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks

Carly’s daughter with the late Jasper Jacks, Josslyn is currently a WSB agent, an organization she was manipulated to join by Brennan. She is seen striving hard to keep her job a secret from her mother, her friend, Trina, and others. She in romantically involved with her handler, Vaughan. They were discovered by Jason while on a WSB mission to Dalmatia, a fact Jason relayed to Carly.

Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain

The good citizen-turned-creep, Drew is currently played by Mathison. Initially a helpful and dependable person, Drew’s inner grudges turned him sour. His romance with Willow, then the wife of his nephew, Michael, made him come across as a villain. Moreover, he sided with Sidwell to take down Sonny while trying everything to hurt Michael. Recently, he married Willow. His aim is to destroy Michael as well as his foe, Curtis.

Rory Gibson as Michael Corinthos

Rory Gibson joined General Hospital after Chad Duell exited the show. Currently, Michael is fighting Willow for the custody of his children. Moreover, he arranged to have an affair with escort Jacinda to buy an alibi for the time of Drew’s shootout.

Katelyn McMullen as Willow Tait

Katelyn stepped into her role in 2018. Currently, she is married to Drew in a quick ceremony on Thanksgiving. However, she is facing charges for trying to shoot Drew while fighting Michael for the custody of her children. Her character has been shown as unbalanced an extremely emotional.

Kelly Thiebaud as Britt Westbourne

While Thiebaud’s Britt was part of the soap since 2013, she was shown to have died in 2023. However, she recently made a comeback, working on a mysterious project while sustaining her health through medications for Huntington’s disease. She is being portrayed as the romantic interest of Jason.

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos

Mansi has been part of the show since 2023. Currently, she is shown holding secrets from her sister, Molly, while collaborating with her mother Alexis. She seems to be a target for Sidwell when he wants to attack Sonny.

Other main cast members on General Hospital include Adrian Anchondo playing Marco Rios, Braedyn Bruner as Emma Drake, Tanisha Harper as Jordan Ashford, Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri, Chris McKenna as Jack Brennan, Ryan Paevey as Nathan West, Josh Swickaerd as Harrison Chase, Kristen Vaganos as Molly Lansing and Sawandi Wilson as Isaiah Gannon.

General Hospital: A glimpse at the recurring cast

Most of the actors playing teenagers and children on the show are recurring cast. That includes Finn Carr, Asher Antonyzyn, Cosette Abinante, Bluesy Burke, Gary James Fuller, and Colin Cassidy.

Some other recurring cast members making into the current storyline include Lynn Herring as Lucy Coe, Carlo Rota as Jenz Sidwell, Vernee Watson as Stella Henry, James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, Jon Linstrom as Kevin Collins, Wally Kurth as Ned Quartermaine, Josh Kelly as Cody Bell, Michael E Knight as Martin Grey, and Rick Hearst as Ric Lansing.

Some more actors holding significant arcs are Paige Herschell as Jacinda Bracken, Van Hansis as Lucas Jones, Kathleen Gati as Liesl Obrecht, Nazneen Contractor as Justine Turner, Daniel Cosgrove as Ezra Boyle and Jens Astrup as Kai Taylor.

Continue watching General Hospital to catch the latest drama every weekday.