When is High Potential season 2 returning on ABC? Release date and other details explored

Morgan Gillory in ‘High Potential’ season 2 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Disney Plus UK])

High Potential season 2 is off until 2026. The second season aired its seventh episode - the midseason finale - on October 28. That would be the last episode rollout for the show in 2025, which means there are no new episodes coming for the rest of the year.

But fans can now mark their calendars because Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) and Detective Adam Karadec's (Daniel Sunjata) winning dynamic is returning on TV early in January. High Potential season 2 will return on ABC on January 6, 2026.

The show will continue Morgan's story as a single mom-turned-LAPD consultant collaborating with the police department to solve all sorts of cases.

High Potential season 2 mid-season premiere release date on ABC

Series star Kaitlin Olson shared the mid-season return date for High Potential on Instagram back on October 29. She had her full Morgan Gillory makeup on in the video, donning her blue gloves for the crime scene, and announced:

"Hi everyone, High Potential returns for the second half of the season on January 6th. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first half on Hulu."

The show will be back to its usual airing time of Tuesday nights, but the 2026 episodes will arrive earlier than before. New High Potential season 2 episodes will air at 9:00 pm Eastern Time once the show returns. It’s an hour earlier than the 10:00 pm Eastern Time schedule of the first half.

What to expect in High Potential season 2 when it returns in the new year

The next episode of High Potential season 2 once it returns in the New Year is The One That Got Away: Part Two. It will understandably be a continuation of season 2 episode 7, titled The One That Got Away, which saw Morgan and Karadec teaming up with an art-recovery expert while Solo is trying to uncover what's inside Roman's backpack.

Morgan was caught up in a steamy moment with Rhys (Aiden Turner) the last time fans saw her. He's an art dealer and a consultant for the case, but he could also be the suspect. Meanwhile, Ava (Amira's J) is taking an active role in trying to get to the bottom of her father Roman's disappearance.

The first half of the season has already uncovered leads that put the stakes higher in Roman's case. The LAPD had located a man using Roman's name, Arthur. He also claims to be Roman's old friend. Wagner is also digging into the LAPD's investigation, blurring the line of who can be trusted or not.

Season 2 episode 8's synopsis reads:

"Morgan's suspicions of Rhys grow deeper as the case of the missing Rembrandt artwork continues. Elsewhere, Roman's missing backpack causes problems for all involved."

Showrunner Todd Harthan also teased a surprise development for Detective Adam Karadec in High Potential season 2's return in January 2026. He told TV Insider on November 17:

"[A new character] comes into Karadec's orbit, that is really gonna shake things up, both personally and professionally."

He further teased:

"It's something we haven't quite done yet on the show with his character... We just started filming with the actor playing the part. It'll be an exciting, splashy piece of casting."

Watch the first seven episodes of High Potential season 2 on Hulu. New episodes in the new year will air on ABC and stream on Hulu.