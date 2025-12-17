Palm Royale season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Does Maxine have a twin sister?

Image: Apple TV

Palm Royale season 2 episode 6 brings something unexpected. Maxine has a twin sister, Mirabelle. As the synopsis teased that a new family member is added to the Palm Beach, it was none other than Mirabelle. Well, it’s not just that. In the sixth episode, Maxine is set on a new mission tasked by Virginia to find a Russian mole hiding in Palm Beach. Meanwhile, Robert’s past is back, bringing some tense moments between him and Tom. Also, by the end of the episode, someone who had just entered Maxine’s life died.

Kristen Wiig’s Maxine’s humor is doubled as she impersonates two roles in today’s episode, and on the other hand, Evelyn might land in trouble for the person who was killed by the end of Palm Royale season 2 episode 6.

Who is Mirabelle, and where is Linda?

In Palm Royale season 2 episode 6, Maxine is shocked when her twin sister suddenly visits her. The sisters look exactly alike, with no clear difference between them, which leaves Douglas completely confused, and he confesses his feelings to the wrong sister.

With that, we see Linda receiving cash from Dr Dusty Magic. With this money, she decides to kick off her brand-new journey and even gives herself a new name, Olga Richbitchskaya, and plans to travel to Russia with a Russian man. Linda is living her best life. With Palm Beach no longer on the cards, she decides to turn her life into one big adventure. She plans to hop from one place to another, chasing freedom and excitement wherever she goes. And staying true to Linda’s style, romance will be part of the journey, too.

Virginia gives Maxine a new task. In the last episode, Douglas was arrested for questioning about Pinky. This time, Virginia believes that Pinky may be involved with Russian mobsters, and to prove this, Maxine and Evelyn want to get hold of his ledger.

Soon after, when she goes home, she is shocked to see a woman sitting on the couch who looks exactly like her. That is when she realizes she has a twin sister. Robert had mistaken the woman for Maxine, thinking she was her. Later, Mirabelle explains that she had been living with their parents all this time.

Maxine and Evelyn try to get their hands on Pinky’s ledger in Palm Royale season 2 episode 6

Maxine and Evelyn finally sort out their fight over the frozen assets. Since Maxine is not allowed to enter the club, Mirabelle disguises herself as Maxine and distracts Virginia. Meanwhile, Maxine and Evelyn go through the tunnel and make a plan to bring down Pinky.

At Ceil’s, Maxine and Evelyn search for the ledger, but it is Mirabelle who finds it with Raquel. Mirabelle herself is living under a fake identity, which is later revealed when Tom gives her reports to Robert. Raquel wrongly believes that Maxine, in reality Mirabelle, is an enemy associated with Russian mobs, and a fight breaks out. In the chaos, Mirabelle manages to escape with the ledger.

With this, Robert finally learns the truth about Mirabelle when Tom tells him that she is a con artist. Robert now realizes that he must tell Maxine the truth, as Mirabelle could be a danger to her. Robert even gets a call from Norma, telling him that she is now determined to seek revenge from Maxine. With two threats hanging over her, Maxine returns without the ledger or any proof against Pinky, and Robert tells her the truth about Mirabelle. Despite this, Maxine still trusts her sister.

Before this, Mirabelle meets Douglas while pretending to be Maxine. Douglas admits he regrets letting her go. He understands Mitzi’s plans: she just wants to live a lavish life and enjoy her bridal and baby shower. Since Douglas can’t give the Dellacorte mansion to Pinky, he now tries to make Pinky and Raquel the godparents of the baby. But Mitzi is unhappy with this, which leads Douglas to go to Dellacorte himself.

There, he meets Mirabelle, shares his feelings, and they even end up together. By the end, Mirabelle gives Maxine the ledger and tells her the truth: Douglas still loves her and had even gotten involved with Mirabelle, thinking she was Maxine. Maxine is shocked by all of this. But soon after, Mirabelle is found dead in the pool, with Evelyn standing next to her.

Robert gives Virginia Mirabelle’s file. When she arrives at the scene, the episode ends on a cliffhanger. Who killed Mirabelle? It might have been Evelyn. If not, it could have been on Norma’s orders, or maybe Mirabelle was killed by someone who thought she was Maxine.

What is up with Tom and Robert in Palm Royale season 2 episode 6?

Robert and Reginald’s spark begins to return after Robert sees him at the motel in the previous episode. Reginald is a con man who has just come back from jail, but Robert does not know that the person who arrested Reginald was actually Tom, his current lover.

Robert tells Reginald that Tom is gay. If Tom’s sexuality becomes public, he could lose his family. Later, Tom confronts Robert and tells him that he saw Robert kissing the con man. At the same time, Tom also hands over Mirabelle’s file to Robert. The Reginald storyline may create confusion and problems between Robert and Tom.