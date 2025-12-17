"I’m kind of the Godfather of Christmas": Macaulay Culkin's controversial take on Die Hard sparks backlash

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 06: Macaulay Culkin, co-founder of lifestyle media Bunny Ears, is the honorary bell ringers of the Nasdaq Closing Bell from the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center on August 6, 2019 in San Francisco, California. They were joined by the graduating class of the Lehigh Startup Academy and Jeff Thomas of Nasdaq (Back L) (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center)

Macaulay Culkin, best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the 1990 film Home Alone, has weighed in on the long-running debate over whether Die Hard counts as a Christmas movie or not. His comments made in separate appearances, went viral and sparked backlash.

The question was posed to Culkin in a widely shared TikTok video by Mythical Kitchen, the account behind Last Meals and Mythical Chef Josh: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?. Culkin said-

“No, it’s not. It’s based around Christmas. Don’t fight—fight me on the moon. It’s based around Christmas, but if it was also St. Patrick’s Day, it would still be—it would work. But you couldn’t do, like, Memorial Day Home Alone, no. It doesn’t work that way. I’m just sayin’. Look, I’m kind of the Godfather of Christmas nowadays, so yes, my opinion has some sway in this.”

Culkin made this statement during an episode of Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meals" series on YouTube, with a clip shared on their TikTok account. The channel features celebrities discussing food and other topics.

In a separate event- A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin, for the 35th anniversary of Home Alone, Culkin said:

“And also, okay guys for real: Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie. I know. Some of you guys want to fight me, I’ll meet you at the loading dock, but it’s just a movie that’s set at Christmas. If you set it at St. Patrick's Day, the exact same movie. But you set Home Alone at St. Patrick's Day..."

Die Hard is the 1988 action film directed by John McTiernan starring Bruce Willis as John McClane. The debate stems from its Christmas Eve setting, holiday music and family themes.

Macaulay Culkin, now 45, became a child star in Home Alone, directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes. The cast includes Catherine O'Hara as his mother, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the burglars, and John Heard as his father.

The story of a child defending his home during Christmas has made it a holiday staple.

Culkin argued that Die Hard is only set during Christmas and its core action plot would function on any holiday. He contrasted it with Home Alone, which depends on specific Christmas elements like family travel and traditions.

Online, the TikTok clip drew thousands of comments challenging his view. Common counterpoints said that the plot starts because McClane travels for Christmas reconciliation with his wife.

Themes of family and hope tie directly to the holiday and comparisons surface on social media like "Die Hard is just Home Alone with guns" or "Home Alone could easily be set during summer vacation or another holiday".

Some fans agreed saying Home Alone has more genuine Christmas spirit while Die Hard lacks it beyond the backdrop. Others noted Christmas details in Die Hard, such as the party, gifts and songs.

The "Godfather of Christmas" remark was meant as a joke about Culkin's Home Alone role, added to the discussion with many treating the debate as fun but passionate.

Die Hard: Plot overview

In Die Hard, New York police detective John McClane flies to Los Angeles on Christmas Eve to spend the holiday with his estranged wife- Holly Gennaro McClane and their children. He joins her at the Nakatomi Corporation's Christmas party in the high rise Nakatomi Plaza.

A group of terrorists led by the clever Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) storms the building. They take the party guests hostage, planning to steal millions in bonds while posing as political activists.

McClane- barefoot and separated after an argument, evades capture. He picks off the terrorists one by one using the building's structure, radios and improvisation. He contacts police sergeant Al Powell outside for help.

The story builds through chases, explosions and confrontations including Gruber discovering Holly's identity. It ends with McClane saving the hostages, defeating Gruber and reuniting with his wife amid falling fake snow.

