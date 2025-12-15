Newly surfaced Home Alone casting notes detail actors who nearly joined the film

Academy Museum reveals Shortlist Of Potential Stars for Original ‘Home Alone’ Casting Notes. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Home Alone could have had a different set of actors, as revealed in casting notes shared by the Academy Museum. According to Deadline, on TikTok, the Academy Museum revealed some of the original thoughts and a list of actors who potentially made the cut to star in the hit franchise. The news outlet reported that Louise Hilton, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, gave a glimpse of all "finalists," including Jimmy Stewart and Susan Sarandon.

The clip reportedly begins with Louise asking fans and followers,

"Can you imagine if Kirstie Alley or Susan Sarandon had played Kate in Home Alone?”

While Catherine O'Hara (Kate McCallister) was finally cast to play Macaulay Culkin (Kevin)'s mom, actresses Blythe Danner, Joanna Cassidy and Candice Bergen were also considered for the role. Additionally, the notes revealed alternative actors considered for the role of Mr. McCallister, as well as thieves and the "older neighbor who saves the day."

Academy Museum reveals casting notes of original Home Alone

Marking the 35th anniversary of Home Alone, the Academy Museum has revealed some of the original casting notes and the actors who made the final list. In a TikTok clip, Louise Hilton revealed that the late John Heard was not the only one considered for the role of Kevin's father, Peter McCallister. Other actors included Sam Waterston, David Dukes and Danny Aiello.

Hilton continued,

"For the older neighbor who saves the day they were considering Jimmy Stewart. His agent was interested and he was available, but they ended up going with Robert Blossom.”

Casting was also reportedly looking at Joe Pantoliano and Zack Norman for the role of thieves. The notes further revealed,

"‘We can go with an older Harry and younger Marv as written, but Tim Curry and Dan Stern make an exciting pair. They’re considering Joe Pesci, and he’s saying that he’s ‘offer only,’ so he wouldn’t audition, and that ‘We don’t think he’ll do it,’ but of course he does."

In related news, the Academy Museum reportedly organized a "special screening" of the movie on December 13, featuring a special conversation with Macaulay Culkin and the movie's director, Chris Columbus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo also discussed the potential for a new Home Alone movie. Columbus was reportedly of the opinion that a trail of "bad sequences" had followed the release of Home Alone 3. However, Culkin revealed he had some thoughts in mind with an "older Kevin" as the protagonist. He said,

"I like the idea that maybe Kevin’s older, that he’s like a widower or something like that. He’s raising his kid and they don’t really get along, he’s working all the time. … it’s almost like a Liar, Liar kind of thing."

While it can be difficult to imagine someone else playing the McCallister family or thieves in Home Alone, the original casting notes showed that it could have been otherwise. In honor of the movie's 35th anniversary, the Academy Museum hosted a special conversation featuring Macaulay Culkin and the film's director, Chris Columbus.