After big fan backlash, the famous Home Alone house in Chicago will be restored to its movie version

Macaulay Culkin plays football as Henry Evans during the filming of 'The Good Son' (directed by Joseph Ruben) in Manchester by the Sea, Massachusetts, in 1992. (Photo by Mikki Ansin/Getty Images)

Fans are criticizing recent renovations to Chicago's iconic "Home Alone" house, which was sold by its previous owners in 2012. The new owner stripped its vintage movie look, replacing it with white walls and modern interiors.

Soon, photos of the updated house started appearing on social media, with people sharing side-by-side pictures of the house from the movie and the renovated version, leading to criticism of the changes for ruining the nostalgic feel. A user on X posted a comparative before-and-after image with a caption calling it a "soulless space."

“The 'Home Alone’ House Then vs Now.

The most festive house turned into a sterile, soulless space. ”

An Instagram post by @architectanddesign explained the changes made to the house featured in Home Alone. They said the staircase and structure are still the same, but the old “warm colors, patterned carpets and classic suburban charm” has been replaced by a “modern, simple look with white walls, open spaces and new fixtures.”

NBC Chicago reported on December 10 that the Winnetka house's current owner, after facing social media backlash, plans to restore its 1990s Home Alone interiors. Sold for over $5 million in 2024, the property will recreate its nostalgic movie charm.

The Home Alone house will soon be restored to its original 1990s look

According to NBC Chicago, Scott Price is managing the renovation, and he said his goal is to “bring back the warmth and just the love from the movie.”

"There was so many great colors and it just made you feel like family and like home and we want to bring that magic back," he added.

People visiting the house this week are excited about the restoration. One visitor from Ohio, Natalie Coles, told NBC Chicago,

"I saw on the website it was really kind of a gray house and lost its spirit and magic. I’m so thrilled the new owners have decided to do that."

Price isn’t just renovating the inside of the house; he’s also working to bring back the 1990s look on the outside. It’s unclear when the project will be completed, but following the social media backlash, he is committed to restoring the house’s iconic charm. Currently, the front door and some windows are boarded up as restoration work is underway.

Here’s how fans reacted to the renovated “Then vs Now” images of the Home Alone house

"Removed its soul," wrote realzakbagans.

Another user, hannesmauritzson mentioned, "This should be illegal."

"This is incredibly depressing," wrote heidicaillierdesign.