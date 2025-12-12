What time does Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery drop on Netflix? Release timings for all regions, where to watch and more

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery lands on Netflix on Friday, December 12, 2025, and Netflix Originals typically release globally at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time, so it should drop everywhere at the same moment.

The film brings Daniel Craig back as Benoit Blanc for a church-centered case in an upstate New York town, with Josh O’Connor starring as priest Jud Duplenticy and a larger ensemble that includes Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, and Cailee Spaeny.

Produced by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, it was filmed in London and wrapped in summer 2024, then lined up for a select-theatres run before the Netflix launch.

What time does Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery drop on Netflix? Release timings by region

Netflix Originals typically release at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time worldwide, and Netflix also lists Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery as arriving December 12 after its select-theatres window.

Region Local release day and date Local release time Pacific Time (PT) Friday, December 12, 2025 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) Friday, December 12, 2025 3:00 a.m. United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, December 12, 2025 8:00 a.m. Central Europe (CET) Friday, December 12, 2025 9:00 a.m. India (IST) Friday, December 12, 2025 1:30 p.m. Australia (Sydney, AEDT) Friday, December 12, 2025 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (streaming and theatrical window)?

The main place to watch Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is Netflix, where it streams starting December 12. Because Netflix releases many originals globally at the same time, viewers in different countries will see it appear at different local hours, even though the drop is simultaneous.

Netflix also positioned the movie for a brief big-screen option first. According to Netflix Tudum, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery lands in select theatres starting Nov. 26, before it lands on Netflix Dec. 12, so some regions may still have limited showtimes depending on local listings.

Netflix subscription prices across regions (US, UK, Canada, Australia, India)

To stream Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, you need an active Netflix subscription in your region. In the United States, Netflix Help Centre lists Standard with ads at $7.99 per month, Standard at $17.99 per month, and Premium at $24.99 per month. In Australia, Netflix Help Centre lists Standard with ads at AU$9.99 per month, Standard at AU$20.99 per month, and Premium at AU$28.99 per month.

In the UK, multiple outlets reported Netflix’s current tier pricing as £5.99 for Standard with ads, £12.99 for Standard, and £18.99 for Premium following the 2025 increase. In Canada, Global News reported the Standard with ads plan at $7.99 per month, Standard at $18.99 per month, and Premium at $23.99 per month after the 2025 change.

For India, Moneycontrol lists four monthly plans that are commonly shown as Mobile ₹149, Basic ₹199, Standard ₹499, and Premium ₹649, with plan differences tied to devices, resolution, and simultaneous streams. Prices can change over time, so it helps to check Netflix’s plan page in your country before subscribing or switching tiers.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Production details, cast and characters, and what to expect (plot setup and tone)

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery keeps the franchise’s core setup but swaps luxury sheen for a church-driven mystery built around belief, guilt, and community pressure. Netflix’s logline reads,

"Detective Benoit Blanc teams up with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history."

That priest is Jud Duplenticy, played by Josh O’Connor, while Mila Kunis plays police chief Geraldine Scott, who partners with Blanc when the case starts pushing into faith-versus-reason territory. The broader ensemble includes Glenn Close, Josh Brolin as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, Kerry Washington as Reverend G. Lamorne, Jeremy Renner as Dr Nat Sharp, Andrew Scott as Reverend Devlin, and Cailee Spaeny as Simone Vivane.

The production path is straightforward and recent. Netflix Tudum reports the third installment was produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman through T-Street, filmed in London, and wrapped in summer 2024. For viewers coming in cold, the simplest expectation is a Blanc-led whodunit where the church location is not just scenery, but the engine of motives, secrets, and the story’s central conflict.

Stay tuned for more updates.