Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Daniel Craig’s return as Benoit Blanc takes center stage in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in Rian Johnson’s celebrated whodunnit franchise. Following the enormous success of Knives Out and Glass Onion, the filmmaker once again crafts a star-studded, twist-heavy mystery that pushes Blanc into his darkest case yet.

With a massive ensemble of Hollywood heavyweights, a more classic Agatha Christie-style structure, and a plot Johnson describes as Blanc’s most “impossible” challenge, anticipation for the detective’s next big-screen puzzle is sky-high.

Release details for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix has confirmed that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will debut in select theaters on November 26, 2025, in the United States, giving fans an opportunity to catch Benoit Blanc’s newest case on the big screen. Following its limited theatrical run, the film will arrive on Netflix globally on December 12, 2025.

Cast and crew details explored

As always, Rian Johnson has assembled a standout cast for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, blending Hollywood icons with rising stars.

Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc, once again donning his iconic accent and sharp deductive instincts. This time, Blanc is thrust into a murder that tests even his seasoned mind. Josh O’Connor plays Rev. Jud Duplenticy, a former boxer-turned-priest whose world is shaken when a fellow church leader turns up dead. O’Connor’s character becomes a central figure in the investigation, insisting he is innocent despite suspicious circumstances.

Josh Brolin appears as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, the victim whose baffling death sets the plot into motion. Glenn Close joins the ensemble as Martha Delacroix, while Mila Kunis portrays Geraldine Scott, another figure tied to the church community. Jeremy Renner, whose “Renning Hot” hot-sauce gag was featured in Glass Onion, finally appears in person as Dr. Nat Sharp, marking a long-awaited collaboration with Johnson.

Additional cast members include Kerry Washington as Vera Draven, Andrew Scott as Lee Ross, Cailee Spaeny as Simone Vivane, Daryl McCormack as Cy Draven, and Thomas Haden Church as Samson Holt, rounding out a richly varied ensemble of suspects, confidants, and potential red herrings.

What is the murder mystery film all about?

The trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery reveals a chilling, gothic-leaning mystery set within a small upstate New York parish. When Monsignor Jefferson Wicks is found dead under inexplicable circumstances, Father Jud Duplenticy becomes the prime suspect, and the desperate priest appeals to Benoit Blanc to clear his name.

The footage teases a layered mystery filled with cryptic clues, escalating tension, and what Blanc calls a case that “goes way beyond normal police work.” The tone leans more atmospheric and traditional than the previous two films, which Johnson confirmed at Contenders London by noting that this installment “has a more classic murder-mystery structure,” reminiscent of Agatha Christie’s works.

Viewers get glimpses of every major suspect, each holding their own secrets: family power struggles, buried scandals, religious politics, and simmering personal vendettas. Blanc’s challenge grows more dangerous as he uncovers a plot that twists far beyond the church walls, cementing this story as arguably his most perilous and emotionally charged investigation yet.

The sequel promises a return to the genre’s roots while delivering the inventive storytelling fans expect from Rian Johnson. With its atmospheric setting, star-packed cast, and a mystery begging to be unraveled, the film sets up Benoit Blanc’s next great case, one that could be his most unforgettable yet.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery arrives in limited theatres on November 26, followed by its streaming debut on Netflix on December 12.