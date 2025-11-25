Zootopia 2 soundtrack: List of all the songs and music featured in the movie

Zootopia 2 is set for release in the United States on Nov. 26.

Disney’s Zootopia 2 is all set to premiere this November. Bringing back the vibranance, musical cues and emotional sequences. The music is a very important part of Zootopia. In the upcoming movie, Shakira delivers a pop-forward anthem that reinstates the film’s central themes."Zoo," which is her song, is more fun and energetic as compared to what her "Try Everything" gave to the 2016 original. The track sets the mood for an album that combines popular appeal with cinematic intent, reflecting the sequel's emphasis on togetherness and growing conflicts within the city.

Zootopia 2 will release on 26th November 2025. The lead voice actors, Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, are back in their roles as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, respectively. The popular duo returns to the big screen to showcase their bond and trust. Alongside Shakira's return as Gazelle, with her Chief Bogo, Clawhauser, and Flash, voiced by Idris Elba, Nate Torrence, and Raymond S. Persi, respectively, are also back in their roles.

The official synopsis by IMDb -

"Brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers."

Zootopia 2: Full Tracklist

Zootopia 2 consists of some good melodious soundtracks and some energetic numbers. The main opening tracks of the movie include Zoo by Shakira, followed by Zootopia opening, The Old Zoo Review, and Hot Fursuit. Other tracks in the album include A Commuted Relationship, Journey to the Journal, Snake Away Pt. 1, Snake Away Pt. 2, Big Into Fashion, Marsh Market, Snaking the Journal, Das Goats, Get Out of Lodge, and Wilde Caught. Some of the more sentimental tracks include Cover Story, Wall of Judy, The Weak Lynx, Gary a Twain Shall Meet, Bunny and Overshare, and World’s Worst Detention. The closing tracks and bonus tracks of Zootopia 2 are Our Differences Don’t Make Any Difference, Zootopia 2 Suite, Lizard Lounge and Flash from the Past. These tracks add musical essence to the film with humour and spread love.

Zootopia 2:Expected Plot

This film follows the detectives Judy and Nick in a mysterious reptile world who want to upend the mammals. The duo goes underground to face new and tough challenges and solve crimes. While these challenges will put their partnership to the test, it will be exciting to see.

Stay tuned for such updates!