The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (November 25 to December 5, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

In a sudden twist of events on The Bold and the Beautiful, peril was averted with Luna’s unexpected death. The murderer-rapist had been traumatizing the Spencer family, the Finnegan family, the Forresters and the Sharpe family for months. However, her death will bring respite to the families as they can plan to move on with their lives in the upcoming episodes between November 25 and December 5, 2025. Incidentally, the show is pre-empted on November 27 and 28, 2025, for Thanksgiving and sports coverage.

A quick look back at the previous few episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful shows how Luna met her end. While locked up in prison, she underwent a miscarriage. Meanwhile, Will and Electra reconnected romantically as Bill gifted the beach house to his younger son. Luna caught the romantic moods of the couple on social media and tricked the prison security to escape and land at the beach house.

However, when she tried to get back with Will, the latter chastised her for all her doings, promising never to hold any positive feelings for her. At this time, a contrite Luna was seen revealing that she had lost her baby. As Will informed his parents about Luna’s presence, the prison authorities also disclosed her escape. Multiple search parties arrived at the location as Luna escaped and hid in the grass.

Unfortunately for her, she ditched the search groups and ran out into the road right in front of a speeding car. Hit fatally, Luna was announced dead to everyone’s relief on the long-running CBS daily soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Sheila learns a bitter truth

Sheila has been delusional so far about Taylor’s role in her marriage. While she credited the psychiatrist for saving her marriage, Deacon and Taylor have been growing romantically closer. Elsewhere, Sheila is grieving Luna’s death, even though her husband hated the criminal and is relieved.

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila will try to go back to her married life by assisting Deacon in running the restaurant. She will welcome Daphne and Carter to a Thanksgiving dinner at Il Giardino. However, she may soon learn about Hope and Liam’s approaching wedding.

While Sheila will expect to attend Hope’s wedding with Deacon, as Hope had done for her, she will be informed that she is not being welcomed. Since Beth will likely put her foot down about not wanting Sheila to attend her parents’ wedding, Hope and Liam may give in to the child’s wishes. This rejection will likely rattle Sheila; whether it brings back the villain in her remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Carter and Daphne get closer

Since Carter conveyed his acceptance of Hope’s decision and renewed relationship with Liam, Deacon has taken on the Forrester Creations’ COO. As such, Carter and Daphne have been visiting Il Giardino often. Meanwhile, their relationship is also taking a turn towards romance.

Although The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Daphne had tried to seduce Carter away from Hope initially, now that Hope is getting hitched to Liam, Carter is free to date the perfumer. However, Carter will likely go to great lengths to prove to Daphne that he is committed to her. Whether he also proposes marriage remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Awkward Thanksgiving at the Finnegan’s

Relieved after Luna’s death, Steffy will likely arrange a Thanksgiving dinner at her house. The soap’s spoilers suggest that Ridge will arrive at Finnegan’s house uninvited. Since it is Thanksgiving, Steffy may ask her father to join them for dinner.

Ridge is likely to accept the dinner invitation, making it awkward for Taylor. While she may remember how Ridge ditched their engagement a few weeks ago, Taylor may be forced to smile through the dinner to keep the festive meal atmosphere happy.

Other story arcs in the coming weeks on B&B include Bill’s plan to push Will and Katie towards Spencer Publications and Dylan’s arrival at Forrester Creations to confess to Electra about causing Luna’s death with her car. Whether Dylan’s confession to Electra has a far-reaching impact on their story arcs remains to be seen.

Tune in to CBS to catch Dylan’s confession and watch Sheila’s reaction to the upcoming rejection on The Bold and the Beautiful.