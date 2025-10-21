The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila pleads with Deacon, Deke uncovers secrets at Forrester Creations, and shocking revelations loom

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 22, 2025, tease that Sheila tries to compromise with Deacon to save their broken marriage while Deke grows suspicious of Remy’s hidden ties to Forrester Creations.

Deacon struggles to rebuild trust after Sheila’s deception about Luna, prompting him to seek guidance from Taylor Hayes.

This move that only fuels Sheila’s anger and insecurity. Meanwhile, Deke starts his first day at Forrester Creations, excited yet uneasy as Remy insists on keeping their relationship quiet.

Deke’s curiosity soon turns into concern when Remy dodges his questions, hinting at a secret that could derail both his job and romance.

With emotions running high and hidden truths on the verge of exposure, several characters face turning points that could change their futures.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Sheila pleads with Deacon to save their marriage

Sheila ambushes Deacon at Il Giardino, determined to stop him from walking away from their relationship. She begs him not to kick her out of his life and asserts that their marriage can still be saved.

Deacon, however, remains torn after being informed of Sheila's lie over Luna's survival.

Her desperation intensifies when Deacon makes it apparent that forgiveness would not be so easy.

Sheila's crying breakdown shows the fear of losing him forever, yet her attempts at begging can do the opposite and push Deacon to seek clarity elsewhere rather than make up with her.

Deacon turns to Taylor for guidance

Following his stressful encounter with Sheila, Deacon decides to go see Taylor Hayes for a second therapy session.

He is hoping Taylor will assist him in sorting out his emotions and determining if there is any hope left for his marriage.

While Taylor refused to treat him at first, she now provides him with advice and an ear to listen. Deacon comes clean about his frustration and confusion, grappling with whether or not to trust Sheila once more.

Sheila’s fury over Deacon’s therapy sessions

While Deacon turns to Taylor for help, Sheila grows increasingly furious. She sees Taylor not as a therapist offering professional support but as a personal threat to her marriage.

Sheila’s jealousy and paranoia begin to take over as she becomes convinced that Deacon’s sessions with Taylor are pulling him further away from her.

Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Sheila blames Taylor for their problems, which could escalate her behavior in the coming days.

Her anger at Deacon’s decision to seek outside help underscores her inability to let go of control.

Deke’s big day at Forrester Creations

Deke begins his first official day working for Hope Logan’s fashion line at Forrester Creations, marking an important milestone in his young career.

After successfully landing the position by impressing Hope with his creative portfolio, Deke feels both proud and eager to prove himself among the Forrester professionals.

He has long admired the company’s legacy and his sister’s achievements. Deke is determined to make a strong start and show he belongs there.

With his artistic talent and enthusiasm driving him forward, Deke views this opportunity as the beginning of a new chapter that could shape his future in the fashion world.

Remy’s hidden connection raises questions

Remy supports Deke and praises his accomplishments but grows uneasy when Deke starts asking questions about why Remy does not want his name mentioned at Forrester.

As Deke’s curiosity grows, Remy continues to insist that his name should stay out of any conversations.

His defensiveness only deepens Deke’s suspicions, especially when Remy refuses to explain why. Remy tries to redirect the focus to Deke’s success and future, but his evasiveness raises red flags.

Deke presses for the truth, sensing there is more to Remy’s history with Forrester than he is letting on.

Though Remy promises there is nothing to worry about, his reaction suggests otherwise.

His secret could have serious implications not just for their relationship but also for Deke’s new role at Forrester Creations.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.