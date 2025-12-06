Where was The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas filmed? All filming locations revealed

The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas © Hallmark

The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas is a new limited holiday series from Hallmark. The series premiered its first episode on December 5, 2025. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Jenni Bayliss.

The series is about Kate, a textile pattern designer who lives in England. Kate's best friend wants to bring love into Kate's busy life, so she signs her up for a holiday matchmaking program. The limited series includes scenes from outside that were filmed in London, England, to show how beautiful and magical the city is at Christmas. Dublin, Ireland was the main place where the series was filmed.

The production team picked certain places to make sure the settings had the right cozy, magical feel that a Christmas romance needs. The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas created a holiday mood by carefully choosing both an Irish city and the capital of England.

Exploring filming locations of The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas

Dublin was the main location for The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas' filming. London was reportedly used for minor filming. The filming, which started under the working title ‘The Twelve Dates of Christmas,’ began in early March 2025. It took two months, ending in April of the same year.

Dublin, Ireland

The beautiful scenery of Dublin was used to represent the made-up town of Blexford. Most of the show was filmed in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The production team is said to have set up in a cute village in Dublin. They made the village square into a beautiful winter wonderland to film certain scenes.

Filming took place in a number of places in Dublin and the nearby areas. As Kate went through the one-of-a-kind dating program, these places helped her picture the world she was in. Dublin, also called The Fair City, has a bright and beautiful background with charming cobblestone streets and Georgian-style buildings.

The city's environment, with its seasonal decor and cozy pubs, made the production feel even more festive. The cameras moved through a skating rink, some restaurants, and a big ballroom. These places in and near Dublin were used to make the settings for Kate's many dates in Blexford. The places used in The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas made it more interesting because they looked like they were from a different time.

London, England

London is a big city that is known all over the world for its happy holiday spirit and beautiful Christmas decorations. The production team chose to use the city's unique mix of modern warmth and old-world charm for some outside scenes. So, the cast and crew went to a lot of famous places in London, the capital of England.

These outside shots were meant to make the show's setting look like it was in the magical glow of the holiday season. Filming in London for certain outside shots made sure that the show had the real feel of an English Christmas. This worked well with the scenes shot in Dublin, making a complete and visually interesting background for The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas.

About The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas

London's Saville Row textile pattern designer Kate is the protagonist in The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas. In the fictional English village of Blexford, she lives next door to her single father, Mac. Mac's motorbike accident has limited his mobility for the time being. Kate cares for her divorced father during her off-work hours. US-born Delilah is Kate's mother and a world traveler. Laura, Kate's best friend, enrolls her in the holiday-themed matchmaking program to bring her more joy and love. Kate meets Richard, a charming man, despite her initial reluctance. Mac begins a new relationship with Evelyn, a kind widow. Delilah's arrival at Kate's door changes Mac and Kate's holiday season.

Kate initially resists the matchmaking program but eventually appreciates it. Her friends Laura and Callum convince her to date. Kate undergoes twelve seasonal dating experiences before Christmas in the series.

The Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas episode 1 is available to stream on Hallmark.