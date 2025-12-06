Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland ties the knot with Hannah Morrissey – Ex Alex Hall's reaction revealed

Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland with his wife, Hannah (Image via Instagram/@tylerstanaland)

Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland has tied the knot with his girlfriend, Hannah Morrissey, on November 22, 2025, in an “effortless ceremony,” attended by their immediate family and dog, Honey.

On December 4, PEOPLE revealed Tyler and Hannah’s elopement in Laguna Beach, California, and shared details about their intimate and “intentional” beach wedding.

Tyler admitted to the new outlet that it was his “dream come true” to marry his “best friend,” as he looked forward to starting the next phase of his life with her.

He described their elopement as “fun and intimate,” noting that it aptly reflected the union of two families and the “celebration of love.”

Tyler married Hannah after his previous marriage to actress Brittany Snow fell apart, ending in a divorce in July 2023.

During that time, Tyle was also romantically involved with Selling the OC star Alex Hall. In season four of the Netflix series, viewers saw Alex and Tyler have a sit-down and clear the air about the fidelity of their relationship.

Alex criticized Tyler for not having her back when she was being accused of being the “other woman” in his life, after which Tyler apologized for his mistakes.

On December 4, Alex broke her silence on Tyler’s marriage, wishing him the best and hoping that he would treat Hannah well, unlike how he “did with his ex-wife and me.”

Looking into Tyler and Hannah’s elopement and everything Selling the OC star Alex Hall had to say about it







While sharing details about their “anti-wedding elopement” to PEOPLE, Tyler said that their ceremony was “intentionally untraditional” and lacked the “glitz and glamor” because he wanted it to be a celebration of everything that mattered.

Their wedding weekend was significantly different from the traditional process, as they started on November 21 by enjoying room service at the Surf & Sand Laguna Beach Hotel.

They even included their dog, Honey, on their journey by taking it on a walk and grabbing coffee later.

It was on the balcony of their hotel room that Tyler and Hannah exchanged vows privately.



“As Christians, being married is super important to both of us and I feel so lucky to have met someone like Hannah. We want to build a life together, till death do us part,” Tyler expressed.



The next part of the festivities included riding a 1966 Mercedes-Benz 230, taking wedding photos, and exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony with only 14 guests.

Tyler’s brother, Trevor, acted as the wedding officiant.

The ceremony concluded with dinner service that included wine, pizzas, and steak frites, after which the couple walked back to their hotel.

The following morning, they returned home, which was only a few blocks away.

After the news of Tyler’s wedding became public, TMZ reached out to Alex for her take. According to an article published on December 4, Alex said:



“I genuinely want nothing but the best for him and want him to find happiness, and it seems like he has.”



She continued by stating that she was in no position to judge Tyler for eloping, admitting she had done “crazy things” herself.

Alex added that all she hoped for was that Tyler not repeat “old patterns” and treat his wife better than he had treated her and his ex-wife, Brittany.

The Selling the OC alum concluded by emphasizing that there was “no bad blood” between her and Tyler, and that she genuinely hoped that he would remain happy even “50 years from now.”

Stay tuned for more updates.