Why did the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives never discuss the ‘fruity pebbles’ reveal at the reunion?

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives cast (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returned with its season 3 reunion on December 4, 2025, but one well-known topic from past seasons did not appear.

Fans expected the cast to address the “fruity pebbles” story linked to Demi Engemann and her husband, Bret Engemann.

The phrase had been used as an inside joke on the show since season 1, when Whitney Leavitt gave Demi a box of Fruity Pebbles as a reference to a private moment. The meaning stayed unclear until Jessi Ngatikaura shared her version of the story on social media on November 25.

She said, “Grandpa Bret likes to drink her piss like it’s dirty soda,” and claimed that was the reason for the nickname. This came after online tension between Jessi and Demi following discussions about Jessi’s affair with Marciano Brunette.

However, the reunion was filmed earlier, in September, before Jessi made the post. Because the explanation had not been shared at that time, the cast did not discuss it.

Demi later confirmed the meaning on Instagram and said, “What my husband and I did one time behind closed doors was a consensual and private experience.” This set the stage for viewers questioning why the topic stayed off-camera.

Why was the “Fruity Pebbles” reveal missing from the reunion of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives



Without that post, the cast had no new information to discuss, and the inside joke had not been part of the storyline since season 1.

During her Instagram response, Demi said the moment was “a private experience in our marriage,” noting that the comments surfaced only after talk of Jessi’s affair. This set off a new debate among viewers, but none of it existed when the cast was in the reunion studio.

Jessi later stated in her post, “Since she wants to be petty, I’m just gonna go ahead and say it,” which added to the online conflict. But at the time of filming, that statement did not yet exist.

Because of this, the cast focused on issues that had taken place during season 3, not earlier seasons. The timing made the topic impossible to cover in real time, and it stayed off the reunion episode completely.

What did Demi and Bret discuss about the Marciano Brunette incident at the reunion

The reunion centered on a different issue involving Demi: her claim that Marciano Brunette groped her while she was filming Vanderpump Villa. Some cast members questioned her account, saying she stayed friendly with Marciano afterward.

Demi told the group that her reaction came from “a trauma response,” explaining why she stayed in contact and did not speak up at first. She said she felt pressure to “keep what happened quiet,” which influenced her behavior during filming.

Bret joined the reunion conversation and later spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the impact of the situation on their marriage. He said, “She’s my best friend,” and explained that watching her handle the public fallout was difficult.

He added that he had “fallen more deeply in love” with her as she dealt with the events that followed the show.

The couple presented a unified message at the reunion, keeping the focus on the season’s events rather than past storylines. This allowed the episode to stay centered on the issues that occurred during filming, while the “fruity pebbles” conversation remained online rather than on screen.

Stay tuned for more updates.