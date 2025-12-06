How did Joe Jonas clap back at a 'Camp Rock 3' critic? Jonas Brothers star responds to debt rumors with cheeky response

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas perform onstage during the Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown tour kick off at Met Life Stadium on August 10, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

A teaser trailer for Camp Rock 3 dropped on December 4, 2025, and one Netizen was unimpressed by it. The trailer shows The Jonas Brothers returning to Camp Rock as the track Wouldn’t Change a Thing plays in the background.



The brothers walk towards the lakefront, Nick saying, “Music, friendship, memories.” Joe Jonas chimes in beside him, “We’re back. Exactly where we’re supposed to be.” Kevin, who maintains his aloof character, adds, “Still no birdhouse.”

An X user replied to the trailer saying:

“Genuine question: are the Jonas Brothers in serious debt or something?”

Joe clapped back at the user, saying;

“God forbid Connect three go back to where Connect 3 connected.

More details on the Camp Rock 3 movie

According to Disney’s description in a news release dated December 4, 2025, Camp Rock 3 follows the Connect 3 group trying to find the next opening act for their tour:

“The story picks up when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.“

The Jonas Brothers are only doing a little cameo and would not be a big part of Camp Rock 3. The movie will instead focus on newcomers Casey Trotter, Liamani Segura, Lumi Pollack, Malachi Barton, and Hudson Stone.

Demi Lovato will join as an executive producer, but it is unknown whether she’ll be joining as a cast member.

Joe revealed in an interview with People published on December 3, 2025, that he was “flooded with emotion” while filming the movie.

