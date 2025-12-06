Was John Cena in the latest episode of Pluribus season 1? Explained

John Cena (Image via Getty)

Pluribus, Season 1, Episode 6, released on December 5, 2025, features a surprising cameo that has delighted fans of the dark comedy series. Celebrity wrestler-turned-actor John Cena makes an appearance as a version of himself who has become part of the hive mind to explain to Carol how it derives nutrition to sustain the many organisms it possesses.

Celebrity guest stars are a common storytelling tool in television, but some shows like Pluribus, with its intensely isolated time, make such appearances feel unexpected. Apple TV’s newest sci-fi hit centers on a lone woman fighting to save the world after nearly all of humanity has been absorbed into a hive mind that is always cheerful and at peace.

In an interview with Decider, creator Vince Gilligan said about the cameo:

“Casting John Cena, I wanted Queen Elizabeth, but someone told me that sadly, she had passed away. So John Cena was kind of a second choice for us. But he was great. We asked him, and thank goodness he said yes, and he’s friggin’ great at it.”

All about John Cena's cameo in Pluribus season 1

In Episode 6 of Pluribus, Carol travels to Las Vegas to visit Mr. Diabaté, who already knows the disturbing truth she has uncovered: the hive mind survives on a milky substance partially made from human remains. Diabaté learned this earlier by persistently questioning the hive mind, specifically through one of its members, John Cena, with whom he has been spending time.

To help Carol understand, Diabaté shows her a video in which Cena explains that the hive mind refuses to end any form of life, not even plants, and therefore relies on a mixture called “windfall,” consisting of scavenged crops, pre-Joining processed food scraps, and “H.D.P.” or Human-Derived Product.

The alternate version of Cena is seen in a clip saying, “Hello, Carol. We’re John Cena. And we’re here to address some questions you may be having regarding our food supply. As you know, we can’t kill, harm, or otherwise interfere with any form of life. That limits what we’re able to consume, because when we say any life, that includes plant life.”

The short-term answer to this life-threatening problem is a milk-like mixture created from stored food that’s close to expiring, combined with a substance known as HDP—human-derived protein.

“Yes. It’s pretty much what it sounds like. Nearly 100,000 people pass away each day due to natural causes and accidents. Those human remains, which would otherwise go to waste are our source of HDP,” he added. “We cherish the memory of these people and appreciate our sacrifice. Given our druthers, would we choose to consume HDP? No… but we’re left with little choice.”

How to watch Pluribus season 1?

Pluribus season 1 is available for digital streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers must subscribe to the platform to access the show, as well as its other offerings.

After a 7-day free trial, the standard U.S. subscription costs $12.99/month or $99.99/year if anyone chooses the annual plan. Alternatively, the service is often available through bundle deals including other Apple services via Apple One.

