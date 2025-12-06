Fugue State 1986 Ending Explained: What Really Happened to Jeremías?

Carolina Gomez from Fugue State 1986 (Image Via Getty Images)

Fugue State 1986 ends in a way that leaves many viewers unsure about what actually happened during the final moments of Jeremias Salgado’s story. The show is available on Netflix in countries where it has been licensed, including the US, Canada and several Latin American regions.​ In India, listings indicate that Fugue State 1986, Season 1, is available to watch on Netflix starting from December 4, 2025.

The series mixes real events from the 1986 Pozzetto massacre in Bogota with fictional characters, creating a mystery that is less about who pulled the trigger and more about how trauma shapes people. The finale also shows how memory, violence and state cover-ups can twist the lives of everyone involved. This ending focuses on the emotional impact of the tragedy rather than providing a neat resolution.

The show confirms that Jeremias is a fictional version of Campo Elias Delgado, the real Vietnam veteran who killed his mother, several neighbors, and over 20 people at the Pozzetto Restaurant in 1986. In the series, Jeremias follows a similar path. He murders his mother, commits several killings, and then carries out the final shooting inside the restaurant. In the last scene where he appears, he sits inside the restaurant after the attack, out of bullets, looking around with a strange smile. The screen cuts to black right before his death, leaving room for doubt. The show never tells us if he shot himself or if the police killed him when they arrived.

The mystery deepens because Leon, the young writer who knew Jeremías, cannot recall parts of the night. His blackout is tied to his painful past, especially the torture his father suffered years earlier. Throughout the season, Leon fears that he had something to do with the killings. He wants to find Jeremías’ body to know the truth, but the body never appears. In the final moments, Leon pays for an empty grave because it is the only way he can close this chapter of his life. Instead of answers, he chooses acceptance.

What the ending reveals about Jeremias, Leon and the hidden system

The finale explains that Leon’s memory gaps were never a sign that he committed the massacre. His “fugue state” comes from emotional shock and fear, not guilt. Jeremias tried to push him into a secret program linked to military intelligence, and Leon’s mind shut down when their relationship turned dangerous. The more he remembers, the clearer it becomes that he refused to take part in the attack. His confusion comes from the pressure Jeremias placed on him, mixed with his own grief over his father’s suffering.

The show also reveals that police covered up key details after the massacre. Officers replace Jeremias’ gun and briefcase with fake items to shape the narrative. Indira, a former psychiatrist working off the books, discovers this during her investigation. She finds tapes where Jeremias talks about the secret “program” and the officers who trained him. She uses these tapes to pressure a senior military leader into giving her job back in exchange for her silence.

Another twist in the ending is the rescue of Teresa, the missing girl. Many characters assume Jeremías kidnapped her, but Indira learns the school gardener took her. This reveals that violence in the story does not originate from a single source. While the massacre dominates the headlines, more minor crimes happen at the same time, showing a world full of danger on many levels.

The series ends with Leon writing again and Indira returning to her profession. Both characters try to move forward. Jeremias’s body is never found, keeping the truth out of reach. The show suggests that some answers may never be found, especially when powerful forces conceal their actions behind closed doors.

