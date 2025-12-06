Type keyword(s) to search

Features

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 soundtrack: List of all songs and music in the movie

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 features an exhaustive soundtrack. Read on to know more.
posted by Sudipta Sinha
Saturday 12/6/2025 at 2:29AM EST
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Image via YouTube/@UniversalPictures)
    Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Image via YouTube/@UniversalPictures)

    Written by Scott Cawthon based on her popular video game series, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is the latest installment in the eponymous film series. Directed by Emma Tammi under the banner of Blumhouse Production, the film released in theaters across the United States on December 5, 2025.

    The story of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 begins a year after the first film’s horrors. At present, former security guard Mike, police officer Vanessa, and Mike’s sister Abby live under the shadow of what happened at Freddy’s.

    When Abby secretly reconnects with the animatronic characters Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, she inadvertently triggers more terrifying events that unearth dark, long‑buried secrets about the origins of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

    It ultimately resurrects a horror thought buried for decades.

    Reports suggest Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will eventually be available for purchase and rental on Prime Video once the movie finishes its theatrical run. It is later expected to be part of the streaming library of digital platforms.

    Complete soundtrack of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 

    The soundtrack for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was created by The Newton Brothers. It comprises 24 tracks in total, and are listed as follows.

    1. Toreador March by The Newton Brothers
    2. 1982 Shoe Goo by The Newton Brothers
    3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 by The Newton Brothers
    4. No One's Home by The Newton Brothers
    5. Faz-Talker by The Newton Brothers
    6. A Boat Ride by The Newton Brothers
    7. Here We Go by The Newton Brothers
    8. Echoes of Fear by The Newton Brothers
    9. Together Again by The Newton Brothers
    10. Are You Here to Put Me Back to Sleep? by The Newton Brothers
    11. Science Fair by The Newton Brothers
    12. We're Free by The Newton Brothers
    13. Mr. Berg Gets It by The Newton Brothers
    14. Charlotte's Story by The Newton Brothers
    15. Activate by The Newton Brothers
    16. Where Are You? by The Newton Brothers
    17. Ride-Along by The Newton Brothers
    18. End of the Road by The Newton Brothers
    19. Deactivated by The Newton Brothers
    20. Help Her by The Newton Brothers
    21. Come Out by The Newton Brothers
    22. Home Invasion by The Newton Brothers
    23. Save the Day by The Newton Brothers
    24. Moving On by The Newton Brothers

    Looking at the cast of Five Nights at Freddy's 2

    In Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the story unfolds around a group of key characters brought to life by a talented cast, many of whom are reprising their roles from the previous film. Josh Hutcherson stars as Mike Schmidt, the former security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, who becomes entangled in the sinister happenings at the haunted establishment.

    Elizabeth Lail portrays Vanessa Shelly, a local police officer and the daughter of the notorious William Afton, who navigates the dangers tied to her family’s dark legacy. 

    Piper Rubio takes on the role of Abby Schmidt, Mike’s younger sister who triggers the plot forward, while Matthew Lillard reprises his role as William Afton, the menacing serial killer and founder of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

    The film also features Skeet Ulrich as Henry Emily, providing crucial insight into the origins of the animatronics and the tragic history of the pizzeria.

    Megan Fox lends her voice to the animatronic Toy Chica, bringing the iconic character to life with chilling effect.

    Other supporting cast members include McKenna Grace and Wayne Knight.

    Check in for the latest news and updates on films and TV shows. 
     

    TOPICS: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 soundtrack, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2