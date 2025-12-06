Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 soundtrack: List of all songs and music in the movie

Written by Scott Cawthon based on her popular video game series, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is the latest installment in the eponymous film series. Directed by Emma Tammi under the banner of Blumhouse Production, the film released in theaters across the United States on December 5, 2025.
The story of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 begins a year after the first film’s horrors. At present, former security guard Mike, police officer Vanessa, and Mike’s sister Abby live under the shadow of what happened at Freddy’s.
When Abby secretly reconnects with the animatronic characters Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, she inadvertently triggers more terrifying events that unearth dark, long‑buried secrets about the origins of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.
It ultimately resurrects a horror thought buried for decades.
Reports suggest Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will eventually be available for purchase and rental on Prime Video once the movie finishes its theatrical run. It is later expected to be part of the streaming library of digital platforms.
They always find their way back. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 only in theaters December 5. Get tickets now: https://t.co/nxaIfvZDrk pic.twitter.com/XpOzULUyV4— Five Nights at Freddy's (@FNAFMovie) November 19, 2025
The soundtrack for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was created by The Newton Brothers. It comprises 24 tracks in total, and are listed as follows.
In Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the story unfolds around a group of key characters brought to life by a talented cast, many of whom are reprising their roles from the previous film. Josh Hutcherson stars as Mike Schmidt, the former security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, who becomes entangled in the sinister happenings at the haunted establishment.
Elizabeth Lail portrays Vanessa Shelly, a local police officer and the daughter of the notorious William Afton, who navigates the dangers tied to her family’s dark legacy.
Piper Rubio takes on the role of Abby Schmidt, Mike’s younger sister who triggers the plot forward, while Matthew Lillard reprises his role as William Afton, the menacing serial killer and founder of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.
The film also features Skeet Ulrich as Henry Emily, providing crucial insight into the origins of the animatronics and the tragic history of the pizzeria.
Megan Fox lends her voice to the animatronic Toy Chica, bringing the iconic character to life with chilling effect.
Other supporting cast members include McKenna Grace and Wayne Knight.
