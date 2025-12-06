Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 soundtrack: List of all songs and music in the movie

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Image via YouTube/@UniversalPictures)

Written by Scott Cawthon based on her popular video game series, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is the latest installment in the eponymous film series. Directed by Emma Tammi under the banner of Blumhouse Production, the film released in theaters across the United States on December 5, 2025.

The story of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 begins a year after the first film’s horrors. At present, former security guard Mike, police officer Vanessa, and Mike’s sister Abby live under the shadow of what happened at Freddy’s.

When Abby secretly reconnects with the animatronic characters Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, she inadvertently triggers more terrifying events that unearth dark, long‑buried secrets about the origins of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

It ultimately resurrects a horror thought buried for decades.

Reports suggest Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will eventually be available for purchase and rental on Prime Video once the movie finishes its theatrical run. It is later expected to be part of the streaming library of digital platforms.

Complete soundtrack of Five Nights at Freddy's 2

They always find their way back. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 only in theaters December 5. Get tickets now: https://t.co/nxaIfvZDrk pic.twitter.com/XpOzULUyV4 — Five Nights at Freddy's (@FNAFMovie) November 19, 2025

The soundtrack for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was created by The Newton Brothers. It comprises 24 tracks in total, and are listed as follows.

Toreador March by The Newton Brothers 1982 Shoe Goo by The Newton Brothers Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 by The Newton Brothers No One's Home by The Newton Brothers Faz-Talker by The Newton Brothers A Boat Ride by The Newton Brothers Here We Go by The Newton Brothers Echoes of Fear by The Newton Brothers Together Again by The Newton Brothers Are You Here to Put Me Back to Sleep? by The Newton Brothers Science Fair by The Newton Brothers We're Free by The Newton Brothers Mr. Berg Gets It by The Newton Brothers Charlotte's Story by The Newton Brothers Activate by The Newton Brothers Where Are You? by The Newton Brothers Ride-Along by The Newton Brothers End of the Road by The Newton Brothers Deactivated by The Newton Brothers Help Her by The Newton Brothers Come Out by The Newton Brothers Home Invasion by The Newton Brothers Save the Day by The Newton Brothers Moving On by The Newton Brothers

Looking at the cast of Five Nights at Freddy's 2

In Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the story unfolds around a group of key characters brought to life by a talented cast, many of whom are reprising their roles from the previous film. Josh Hutcherson stars as Mike Schmidt, the former security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, who becomes entangled in the sinister happenings at the haunted establishment.

Elizabeth Lail portrays Vanessa Shelly, a local police officer and the daughter of the notorious William Afton, who navigates the dangers tied to her family’s dark legacy.

Piper Rubio takes on the role of Abby Schmidt, Mike’s younger sister who triggers the plot forward, while Matthew Lillard reprises his role as William Afton, the menacing serial killer and founder of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

The film also features Skeet Ulrich as Henry Emily, providing crucial insight into the origins of the animatronics and the tragic history of the pizzeria.

Megan Fox lends her voice to the animatronic Toy Chica, bringing the iconic character to life with chilling effect.

Other supporting cast members include McKenna Grace and Wayne Knight.

