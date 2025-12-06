How many episodes are there in Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1? Episode count and more

Cast of Spartacus: House Of Ashur (Image Via Getty Images)

Spartacus: House of Ashur is one of the most highly anticipated new shows on Starz, and fans are eager to know how long the first season will be. The show brings back Nick Tarabay as Ashur, a character who first appeared in the earlier Spartacus series.

This new story serves as an alternate-universe sequel to the original franchise, and the network has confirmed that Season 1 consists of 10 episodes. This number appears on all major TV databases, including Starz listings, TV guides and streaming platforms. Each episode also runs for around 60 minutes, keeping the same action-heavy format that Spartacus is known for.

The episode list shows titles for the first three episodes:

Episode 1: “Dominus”

Episode 2: “Forsaken”

Episode 3: “Unworthy”

Episodes 4 through 10 are listed across platforms but do not yet have confirmed public titles. Many guides still list them as “TBA,” which is common when a show is still releasing marketing materials. The season begins in early December 2025 and releases new episodes weekly until late January 2026, concluding its 10-episode run.

Starz labels the show as TV-MA, and it is placed under the historical drama category. It maintains the same visual style and tone as the original series, which aired from 2010 to 2013. Fans of the old franchise will also notice that the network has kept the classic theme of power, survival and shifting loyalties. While the original show followed Spartacus and the gladiator uprising, House of Ashur follows a different path and focuses on Ashur’s rise in this alternate storyline.

What to expect in Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1

Season 1 takes Ashur in a very different direction from what fans are familiar with. Instead of following the path he had in the old 2010–2013 story, this new version gives him a fresh start and puts him in a place of growing power. The show treats this world as an alternate take on the original series, so nothing is copied or retold. It simply imagines what Ashur’s life might look like if certain events had played out another way. Because he was always portrayed as smart and crafty, the writers built on those traits and allowed him to navigate Roman politics with greater confidence and ambition.

The season combines heavy drama with action, maintaining the same raw feeling that Spartacus fans are familiar with. The series consists of arena scenes, uneasy alliances, and instances when Ashur has to confront the decisions he made under the House of Batiatus. His past still haunts him and significantly influences many of the difficulties he encounters. There are also new characters that join the story, which forces Ashur to go to places he never thought of. A couple of well-known characters also return, but since this is an alternate timeline, their story unfolds in a manner that has not been previously shown to the audience.

Starz has assured that only a single season has been ordered for the time being; hence, these 10 episodes comprise the main narrative of Ashur. According to the listings, the vibe is to be very thick and slow-burning throughout, just like the original series, albeit with more room for surprises. The week-by-week release of the episodes from December 2025 to January 2026 means that the season follows Ashur’s struggle to keep the little power he has in a realm that can change at any time.

Stay tuned for more updates.