Where is Gold Rush season 16 filmed? Details explored

Gold Rush season 16, which premiered on the Discovery Channel on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET, features “King of the Klondike” Tony Beets, Rick Ness, and Parker Schnabel.
The series was shot at various locations across the gold mining fields of the Klondike Region in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The official description in the trailer released stated:
"In the wild Yukon, you're only as big as your dreams...but dreams can only get you so far."
Season 1 of the series began mining initially in Alaska. Still, over the years, the base of operations in the Gold Rush remained mostly in the historic mining zones near the Klondike region, Dawson City, Yukon, Canada, where many of the mining operations are situated.
After a not-so-successful season 15, Gold Rush returned with season 16 in November 2025, featuring familiar faces like Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and Tony Beets.
The three returned to mining but faced unexpected challenges in setting up their operations in the Yukon Territory, where the mining season usually begins in May and continues through September, when the weather starts to turn cold.
As season 1 of Gold Rush premiered in 2010, the series featured mining efforts across North and South America, following miners into some of the most rugged ground on the continent.
The show began in the Alaskan Panhandle, where the Hoffman crew staked everything on Porcupine Creek. This remote valley near Haines became the stage for their early struggles.
Season two of the Discovery show saw the action shift north into the Klondike region of the Yukon, with its creeks feeding the Indian River, which quickly became the heart of the show. Quartz Creek and Indian River were among the first major sites mined in the show.
Eventually, the show added other well-known locations in the same region, including McKinnon Creek, Scribner Creek and Eureka Creek.
The crews ventured briefly into South America between seasons, exploring remote, jungle-locked claims in Guyana, including sites such as the QOD claim and a series of creek cuts like Maple Creek and Hope Creek, which were rich in potential but punishing in cost.
The show also followed Todd Hoffman into the American West in search of more accessible ground in later years. In eastern Oregon, at the High Bar Mine, Hoffman hoped the region’s gold-bearing ancient river channels would pay off, but the operation never reached the scale he needed.
However, Klondike remained constant throughout the years of mining operations in the Gold Rush.
Porcupine Creek Mine: Haines
Big Nugget Mine: Porcupine Creek, Haines
Ken Aikens Claim
Jim Nail Placer Mine (Quartz Creek Claim): Klondike
Scribner Creek: Klondike
Quartz Creek Mine: Dawson City
Indian River Claim
Paradise Hill
Tamarack Mine
McKinnon Creek Mine
Eureka Creek
Thistle Creek
Indian River
Kinross Operations / Indian River Cuts
Boundary Cut (Mud Mountain)
Kappa Creek
Dominion Creek
Oregon’s High Bar Mine: Baker County, Oregon
California’s Richest Wash Plant Site: California
QOD Claim: Mahdia Region, Guyana
Maple/Hope Creek Areas: Guyana
