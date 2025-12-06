Where is Gold Rush season 16 filmed? Details explored

Gold Rush star miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Discovery Inc.)

Gold Rush season 16, which premiered on the Discovery Channel on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET, features “King of the Klondike” Tony Beets, Rick Ness, and Parker Schnabel.

The series was shot at various locations across the gold mining fields of the Klondike Region in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The official description in the trailer released stated:

"In the wild Yukon, you're only as big as your dreams...but dreams can only get you so far."

Season 1 of the series began mining initially in Alaska. Still, over the years, the base of operations in the Gold Rush remained mostly in the historic mining zones near the Klondike region, Dawson City, Yukon, Canada, where many of the mining operations are situated.

More details about Gold Rush mining locations over the years explored

After a not-so-successful season 15, Gold Rush returned with season 16 in November 2025, featuring familiar faces like Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and Tony Beets.

The three returned to mining but faced unexpected challenges in setting up their operations in the Yukon Territory, where the mining season usually begins in May and continues through September, when the weather starts to turn cold.

As season 1 of Gold Rush premiered in 2010, the series featured mining efforts across North and South America, following miners into some of the most rugged ground on the continent.

The show began in the Alaskan Panhandle, where the Hoffman crew staked everything on Porcupine Creek. This remote valley near Haines became the stage for their early struggles.

Season two of the Discovery show saw the action shift north into the Klondike region of the Yukon, with its creeks feeding the Indian River, which quickly became the heart of the show. Quartz Creek and Indian River were among the first major sites mined in the show.

Eventually, the show added other well-known locations in the same region, including McKinnon Creek, Scribner Creek and Eureka Creek.

The crews ventured briefly into South America between seasons, exploring remote, jungle-locked claims in Guyana, including sites such as the QOD claim and a series of creek cuts like Maple Creek and Hope Creek, which were rich in potential but punishing in cost.

The show also followed Todd Hoffman into the American West in search of more accessible ground in later years. In eastern Oregon, at the High Bar Mine, Hoffman hoped the region’s gold-bearing ancient river channels would pay off, but the operation never reached the scale he needed.

However, Klondike remained constant throughout the years of mining operations in the Gold Rush.

Here are the mines filmed in Gold Rush across all seasons:

Alaska:

Porcupine Creek Mine: Haines

Big Nugget Mine: Porcupine Creek, Haines

Ken Aikens Claim

Yukon, Canada:

Jim Nail Placer Mine (Quartz Creek Claim): Klondike

Scribner Creek: Klondike

Quartz Creek Mine: Dawson City

Indian River Claim

Paradise Hill

Tamarack Mine

McKinnon Creek Mine

Eureka Creek

Thistle Creek

Indian River

Kinross Operations / Indian River Cuts

Boundary Cut (Mud Mountain)

Kappa Creek

Dominion Creek

United States (Outside Alaska):

Oregon’s High Bar Mine: Baker County, Oregon

California’s Richest Wash Plant Site: California

South America:

QOD Claim: Mahdia Region, Guyana

Maple/Hope Creek Areas: Guyana

Stay tuned for more updates.