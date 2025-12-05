"Set it up and see what happens" – Gold Rush star Rick pushes through high-risk Lightning Creek move as he fights to get Rocky running

Rick Ness attends Discovery Inc. 2019 NYC Upfront (Image via Getty)

Rick Ness has undertaken a high-stakes operation on Lightning Creek during Season 16 of Gold Rush as he works to get his wash plant, Rocky, operational.

The move comes after Rick purchased the Lightning Creek claim, a $700,000 investment based on a year-and-a-half yard test.

To initiate gold extraction, Rick needed to move Wash Plant Rocky into position. Outlining the straightforward but demanding nature of the task, he said,

“All we can do down is drag it into place, set it up and see what happens."

The operation required careful coordination with his crew to manage the narrow track and the surrounding terrain.

Coordinating crew and equipment to start gold extraction on Lightning Creek on Gold Rush Rick’s acquisition of the Lightning Creek claim

Rick Ness’s decision to buy the Lightning Creek claim placed him in a high-risk situation with the potential for significant returns.

He described the purchase as an action that was "probably one of the crazier things" he had ever done, emphasizing the scale of the commitment.

The acquisition was necessitated by limitations at Duncan Creek, where Rick did not have a water license to operate. The purchase allowed him to establish a stockpile and prepare for immediate gold extraction.

According to Rick, success at Lightning Creek could generate substantial revenue, providing the means to continue operations despite initial logistical challenges.

The claim purchase involved moving a substantial piece of equipment. Wash Plant Rocky measures 32 feet wide and weighs 25 tons, requiring relocation along a narrow and winding track 300 feet from its previous position.

Emphasizing the careful attention required to avoid damage during the move, Rick explained,

“I’ll drag it backward, and then the only thing I’m worried about is it’s a real narrow area that’ll creak on one side and kind of a bank on that side."

Moving Wash Plant Rocky

To start sluicing, Rick’s crew first cleared two-acre diamond cuts and 15 feet of pay to create a stockpile ready to run.

The movement of Rocky involved using a 750 excavator to pull the plant into position, carefully navigating the creek on one side and a bank on the other.

Rick instructed his crew to maintain constant vigilance, emphasizing the need for "eyes" around him to ensure all team members could monitor the operation closely.

During the relocation, the crew encountered frozen material from sitting idle over winter. One crew member noted,

“It’s been sitting all winter and ice. This just turns into concrete, all those fines.”

Despite these obstacles, the team successfully positioned the wash plant. A crew member confirmed that “nothing broke, no one got hurt,” indicating the relocation was completed safely.

Starting sluicing operations

Once Rocky was in place, Rick emphasized the importance of immediate gold extraction to cover expenses and maintain operations.

“It’s important for us to get this wash plant up and running. A lot of money going out, and without gold coming in, it hurts, so we have to get gold coming right away,” he said.

The crew proceeded to set up the plant for sluicing, following Rick’s instructions to ensure proper alignment and operation.

Rick highlighted the need for coordinated effort, instructing the team to begin the process of "setting up sluicing" and confirming readiness with his crew.

The preparation allowed them to begin processing the stockpiled material, initiating the extraction process.

The operation reflects a methodical approach to equipment setup and gold recovery on Lightning Creek, with Rick and his team following structured procedures to complete the task efficiently.

