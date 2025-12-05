Jersey Shore star Sammi Sweetheart marries Justin May, with the entire cast present except for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola attends MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola celebrated a major life event on Thursday, December 4, 2025, as she married her longtime partner, Justin May, in a romantic ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The entire Jersey Shore cast attended the big day, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick.

However, one cast member who was missing from the celebrations was Sammi’s ex-boyfriend and former co-star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Whether he was invited to the wedding or not is unclear, but the two have been on amicable terms after their tense relationship led to Giancola taking a break from the show.

Inside details about the Jersey Shore stars' wedding explored

The Jersey Shore cast members shared a series of videos and pictures with the inside details of the wedding ceremonies, many of which Sammi reshared across her Instagram Stories, giving fans a glimpse at her fairytale wedding.

Sammi appeared in a strapless silk gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, matching her nickname with a long flowing veil that trailed behind her as she walked down the aisle.

The location was decorated on one side, lush with greenery, and the other was decorated with crisp white roses, with soft chandeliers and white candles adding a romantic light as Sammi and Justin exchanged their vows.

The celebration moved inside to the Park Chateau’s grand ballroom once the vows were sealed.

The couple then took to the dancefloor to “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls, with everyone else present also grooving to the music.

Sammi was seen wearing a shimmering dress with a halter neckline, silver beading, and a high slit, pairing it with white heels and teardrop earrings in her reception pictures, which was full of celebration, along with personalised cocktails named the “J-Tini,” “Sweetheart Spritz,” and “May-ito.”

A live artist painted the couple’s aisle moment in real time, and guests enjoyed a lively photo booth session featuring Snooki, JWoww, Lauren Sorrentino, and others posing together.

In one of the videos, Sammi and Justin were seen spreading cocoa, decorating their tiramisu wedding cake as well.

Sammi and Justin began dating in 2021, and after three years together, the couple announced their engagement in March 2024 when Sammi posted a photo of herself with Justin with an engagement ring from Cozzi Jewelers, captioning it with

Life update: Fiancé 💍🥹♥️ 3.16.24 The easiest question I've ever answered… happiest & luckiest girl in the world 😭 I'll love you forever, and then some 🤍 #Futurewifey #Engaged. She added, "I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," and clarified that the joyful announcement was "not an April Fools joke."

After struggling through years of infertility and undergoing IVF, the couple announced they were expecting their first child in February 2025 when Sammi shared:

"After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for! We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all!"

In August 2025, the couple became parents as they welcomed their son, Vincent Keith May, with Sammi posting:

Welcome to the world my rainbow miracle baby 🥹🍼 Vincent Keith May August 20, 2025 😭… After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice. Ok, I can’t stop crying happy tears.

Talking about the Jersey Shore star's relationship with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, which unfolded on the MTV from 2009 to 2012, the pair dated on and off for about five years, becoming one of the central storylines on the show.

However, they went their separate ways in 2014, with their past playing a major role in Sammi’s long absence from the spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

When the cast reunited for the spinoff in 2018, Sammi did not return because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie and wanted to protect her peace and avoid reopening old wounds, as claimed by some sources.

Stay tuned for more updates.