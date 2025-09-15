"Communication is key" - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's Mike shares important relationship advice

Mike"The Situation"Sorrentino with his family (Image via Instagram/@mikethesituation)

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, recently attended the star-studded event of the 2025 MTV VMAs. Mike and his wife, Lauren, met in 2005 when they were both students at Brookdale Community College. The pair were college sweethearts and dated till 2009, until Mike joined the cast of Jersey Shore. Although the pair parted ways for a while, they soon rekindled their relationship in 2013.

Mike finally popped the question on Valentine’s Day 2018 as the proposal was captured on camera in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Mike's Jersey Shore co-stars helped him with the proposal as they helped him plan the emotional proposal, and also with decorating the interior and the backyard of their vacation house. Looking back at the long relationship and their ongoing marriage, Mike shared the secret behind their happy marriage. He stated:

“Communication is key”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's Mike shares the key to a successful marriage

In an early interview with People magazine, Mike recalled how the two were college sweethearts and they met each other when she was probably 19 and he was 22 years old. The Jersey Shore star recalled how they met in community college in a math class. Mike opened up about the secret behind their marital bliss, and while saying that communication is key, the reality television star further added:

“If you guys get into a fight, always try to be the first to apologise and try not to go to bed mad. You know, now and then it happens, but always remember that your husband and wife and that you love each other.”

Mike also took this opportunity to compliment his beautiful wife as the pair attended the star-studded event. Mike said:

“How could you stay mad at that after three kids looking like that? She looks gorgeous.”

Lauren Sorrentino opens up about her marriage to Mike Sorrentino

Lauren Sorrentino has also opened up about her marriage to Mike. She explained how Mike has the patience of a saint and how it has been tested, given how the pair has three children. Lauren further called Mike the best dad, and that had made her fall in love with him even more as they got older. The two are parents to Romeo, 4, Mia, 2, and Luna Lucia, 18 months. The Jersey Shore star has earlier admitted that parenting is the best. In an interview with PEOPLE at the VMAs, Mike stated.

“Listen, being a young parent, it's hard, but it's the best job out there because, you know, I just feel like that's like our purpose to be a mom and a dad right now. And I just love it.”

Mike also took this opportunity to express gratitude as he feels like he has surely come a long way.

“I was so wild in my 20s and 30s that being the family man that I am today—being eight years sober in December, a dad of two, married five years in a happy, healthy marriage—I'm killing the game.”

Catch all the episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays, 8/7c, exclusively on MTV. Stay tuned for more information.