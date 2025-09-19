"She just called me a toddler" Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina fires back as Lauren jokes about meltdowns

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 (Image via Prime Video)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8's highly anticipated reunion aired on MTV, bringing together the original cast members to reflect upon the highlights, cliffhangers, and conflicts throughout the show.

Typically, MTV releases a two-part reunion special each season, hosted by Justina Valentine. Part 1 streamed on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on MTV, followed by a second part set to release on September 25, 2025.

The reunion would feature all the original cast, including Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio, Michael 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Samantha (Sammi Sweetheart) Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick.

In the reunion special, the crew would celebrate the 15 years of chaos and iconic moments of the original show, Jersey Shore, which premiered on May 29, 2025. Part one would focus on the surprises, favourite memories, apart from solving conflicts of the season as the cast navigated their lives, friendships, relationships, and parenthood.

However, a particular moment between Angelina Pivarnick and Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, caught attention when they looked back at the clips from their argument on the show, which concluded with Lauren jokingly calling Angelina a toddler indirectly.

I have a toddler, so I just wait for the meltdown,

Angelina, when the clip ended, got furious and stated to the host Justina that:

"So you know what's funny? She just called me a toddler though. After we already squashed the beef, she just called me a toddler. So now I have to see that, which I think is very petty and gross."

A candid clash between Angelina and Lauren in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Reunion

The whole feud started with Lauren expressing discomfort, saying that she found Angelina’s behaviour extra disrespectful toward her as Mike’s wife, and that she felt uncomfortable about the way Angelina had been acting.

This was because earlier Angelina had asked Mike something despite his saying no three times, and therefore implied that a boundary between joking and being hurtful had been crossed.

Angelina asked Lauren to relax, defending her own way of speaking, and stating that Lauren often talks about personal topics among the group.

"Like, have you been like in outer space at every dinner we go to? What is your favorite position together? Sexual, what the fuck? Oh my God! She didn't get mad about that. But because Angelina's asking it, it's like, let's be a bitch.Take several seats, please."

Angelina later stressed that she is being herself and would not change for anyone, and is now going to set her own boundaries. Lauren countered that she was just standing up for herself and further accused Angelina of doing the same thing with others, as she is addicted to drama.

"Don't with me. I didn't come at you. I put up a boundary for myself."

They both later cleared their differences by hugging each other after Angelina told Lauren that she gets triggered by her and is fine if Lauren wants to apologise. Lauren accepted that they are both different people while clearing the differences, stating that she wants the best for her.

However, in the behind-the-scenes narration, Lauren expressed that she has high patience, owing to her toddlers, which helps her to calm down and collect all the love to give to those she loves after an overwhelming situation pumps up her emotions. Lauren pointed out that:

"I have a toddler, so I am just conditioned to have extreme patience and wait for, like, the meltdown to bubble over like a volcano and then like simmer and then I come and collect them and I let them know that I love them and I'm here for them."

The clip ends with the camera focusing on the reunion stage, where Angelina looks visibly furious. She immediately took offence after being compared to a toddler, calling the remark petty and gross, and hinting that she felt the label was both unfair and hurtful.

The host was later heard introducing and calling Mike's wife, Lauren, to the stage as well. She announced:

"A very special guest in the building today. Lauren's tucked in her toddlers and made her way to the reunion. Here to address the situation. Please welcome Mrs. Sorrentino, aka Lauren."

Stay tuned for more updates.