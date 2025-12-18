From reality TV villains to real-life romance: Where Love Is Blind’s most controversial stars are now

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)





Love Is Blind has aired several seasons since launching on Netflix, and each one has produced cast members who received strong reactions from viewers.

Some were labelled villains based on behavior shown during the pod stage, engagements, or reunion episodes. Online discussion around these figures often continued long after their seasons ended.

While attention initially focused on conflict and breakups, many of these cast members have since moved forward in their personal lives. This article looks at updates from former Love Is Blind villains and outlines what has been shared publicly about their relationship status.

The information is based on social media posts, interviews, and confirmed reports from 2022 to 2025. Some have entered new relationships, some are married with children, and others appear to be single.

No assumptions are made beyond what the individuals have confirmed themselves. The sections below recap relationship updates and current life status, focusing on clear timelines and verified details rather than reactions from viewers.

Love Is Blind cast members who have confirmed new relationships

Several Love Is Blind villains have publicly confirmed relationships after leaving the show. Micah Lussier, who appeared in season four, shared photos in 2025 confirming she is dating Philippe Langlois.

The images were posted on Instagram and showed the couple together during travel. This marked her first public relationship since her engagement to Paul Peden ended on the show.

Bartise Bowden has been linked to Jacquelyn Chavez. While neither has made a formal announcement, Jacquelyn reposted a photo of Bartise on her Instagram Story and wrote, “my favorite person.” The two have appeared together multiple times online, which has been taken as confirmation that they are dating.

Shake Chatterjee has stated that he is in a relationship with a woman named Nicole. He has shared that they live together in Miami. Shake has not posted many photos of herself, but has said he is settled. His confirmation came through social media and podcast comments rather than a formal post.

Irina Solomonova confirmed her relationship status through an Instagram caption in late 2024. While sharing photos from a family outing, she mentioned “Mikey,” confirming they were together and spending time with her family. The post did not include further details, but it confirmed she had moved on since her season.

Jessica Batten remains married to Benjamin McGrath. She married him in 2022, and they now share three children. She has previously said she focused on personal change after the show and has spoken publicly about therapy and family life since leaving Love Is Blind.

Cast members who are currently single or keeping life private

Some former Love Is Blind villains do not appear to be in public relationships. Shayne Jansen appears to be single following his split from Julie Theis in 2025.

Since then, he has not introduced a new partner online. His social media posts focus on workouts, mental health updates, and daily life. In previous posts, he has spoken about routines and self-focus, but no new relationship has been confirmed.

Jackie Bonds also appears to be single. After her engagement to Marshall Glaze ended, she dated Josh Demas. There has been no recent indication that the relationship continued. Jackie has not posted Josh for an extended period and has not mentioned a current partner. Her recent content focuses on work projects, travel, and time with friends.

Across the franchise, updates from former villains have varied. Some have chosen to share partners openly, while others have limited what they post. Confirmation has often come through short captions, reposts, or brief mentions rather than announcements.

Quotes such as “my favorite person” or naming a partner like “Mikey” have served as public confirmation. Together, these updates provide a clear record of where these



Love Is Blind cast members are now based only on the information they have chosen to share.



__________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates