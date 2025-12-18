"He's not into that": Gwyneth Paltrow shares her son's reaction to her romantic scene with Timothée Chalamet

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet on the set of "Marty Supreme" on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Attending a movie with family can be tricky, and Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared how that reality hit home when her son reacted to one of her intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet. While promoting her new film, the Oscar-winning actress casually revealed that her teenaged son was far from comfortable watching her on-screen romance unfold.

The moment, summed up by the phrase “he’s not into that”, quickly stood out not for scandal but for its honesty. Paltrow’s comments offered a rare glimpse into how public careers and private family moments can collide. During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she explained the situation and shared her perspective on boundaries during filming and her own parenting experience. She also praised her co-star, Timothée Chalamet, for his professionalism and talent.

A premiere night that quickly turned personal

The awkward moment unfolded when Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme alongside her 19-year-old son, Moses Martin. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Paltrow described how Moses reacted once her romantic scenes with Timothée Chalamet appeared on screen. Although she had warned him ahead of time, the reality proved harder to sit through. Paltrow explained the situation with a physical reenactment:

“He was like this,” Paltrow said, demonstrating how Moses covered his eyes. “The whole time. Yeah, not into that.”

She noted that while the moment was uncomfortable, it was also very human. Moses stayed through the screening, supported his mother, and ultimately enjoyed the film, just not those parts. Paltrow added that she tried to prepare him but couldn’t quite find the right words, joking that nothing she came up with matched the ease of how her own grandfather once reacted to her nude scene in Shakespeare in Love.

The situation became even more surreal once images from the film’s production made their way online. During a separate interview on Good Morning America, Paltrow explained how photos of her kissing Chalamet on set quickly spread and sparked reactions far beyond Hollywood. According to Paltrow, the response was immediate and overwhelming:

“You should have seen my mommy-group chats when the paparazzi pictures came out of us kissing in the park. All the moms were pretty stoked. My British school moms too — yeah, it was like a global event, apparently,” she said.

Despite the temporary discomfort for her son and the internet frenzy that followed, Paltrow made it clear that the experience didn’t overshadow the pride she felt in sharing the moment with her family.

What is Marty Supreme all about?

The sports comedy-drama film Marty Supreme marks a notable return to the big screen for Gwyneth Paltrow and pairs her with Timothée Chalamet in a gritty sports drama directed by Josh Safdie. The A24-backed film is set for theatrical release late in December, following early screenings at the New York Film Festival. The synopsis for the film reads:

“Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.”

The story is inspired by the life of legendary table tennis player Marty Reisman, with Chalamet portraying a fictionalized version named Marty Mauser. Set in 1950s New York, the film follows Marty’s obsessive pursuit of greatness as he navigates competition, crime, and personal relationships. Paltrow plays Kay Stone, a wealthy former actress whose connection with Marty becomes both romantic and transactional, forming a key emotional thread in the story. The supporting cast includes Tyler, the Creator, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Fran Drescher, and Abel Ferrara.

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken openly about filming the movie’s intimate scenes, explaining that she and Chalamet chose not to use an intimacy coordinator. She described the decision as rooted in trust and experience, noting that she prefers a less structured approach to performance. During her appearance on the late-night show, she explained how when she started her career, there were no intimacy coordinators being used by actors, and how using one would have made her feel restrained:

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed. I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’ We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back. I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but… if someone is like, ‘OK, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

She also praised Chalamet’s professionalism, calling him a serious actor and a thoughtful scene partner.

Marty Supreme will be released in theaters on December 25, 2025.