"It's a beautiful thing, man": Kid Cudi gets real about his friendship with Timothee Chalamet

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Kid Cudi, Timothee Chalamet and Haider Ackermann attend "The King" red carpet during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet's friendship has grown far beyond their early artist-fan connection, turning into a genuine bond as time went by. While talking about his new book Cudi: The Memoir, the rapper told PEOPLE about how their friendship started in an odd way and how it has strengthened since.

Cudi, also known as Scott Mescudi, talks about the time he met a 17-year-old Chalamet at one of his Montreal shows, more than ten years back. At the time, the young actor was discouraged after some of his scenes were cut from Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. Yet, Cudi offered words of encouragement that left a lasting impact.

Kid Cudi on staying grounded despite his influence on fans

Kid Cudi talked about how he deals with the effect his music has on his fans. In an interview with PEOPLE, he said that he tries not to dwell on it too much to stay grounded. He knows his music helps people, but he does not let it boost his ego. In his words:

"Man, it's kind of weird for me because... I know that I help people with the music, but I try to not dwell on it too much. Because I feel like you start thinking about that s**, you start getting a big head and whatever, whatever."

His good friend Timothée Chalamet often tells him about his big impact, calling him a legend and a "GOAT." Cudi finds this bond with Timothée both important and nice. Kid Cudi continued to say:

"It's like I try to pretend like I'm in denial about it, but Timmy is the type of friend where he's going to remind your a**... You know what I'm saying? He's going to remind you and let you know, 'No, bro, I f** with you big bro and you're a legend and all the things, you're the GOAT. It's a beautiful thing, man."

Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet's friendship goes beyond Hollywood

Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet's bond began as a simple fan meet-up, but has grown into a true friendship over ten years. It started when Cudi invited a 17-year-old Chalamet to hang out with his group, and has since turned into a bond based on shared respect and backing. Cudi said:

"I was like, 'Oh, cool, I'll meet little dude.' He's 17 at the time. I was like, 'Yeah, have him come through, have him bring his friends.' And it was so cool to just hang out with him then and [have] us still be homies. It's a crazy thing, man. I love the fact that me and Timmy have this relationship that goes beyond the industry s**. We really homies."

From sharing the screen in Don't Look Up to Chalamet openly praising Cudi as both an idol and a friend - most recently at the rapper's 40th birthday - the two continue to prove that their connection goes far beyond the industry. Chalamet said:

"If you know anything about me, he's my favorite artist. It's crazy to be at his birthday... I'm watching you as a friend and watching you as a fan as I always have. Another year around the sun, continues to do amazing work."

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!