Are the photos of Ed Sheeran with his boyfriend real? Viral 10th anniversary images debunked

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, social media exploded with a viral post saying that British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has "celebrated" his supposed 10th anniversary by posting some romantic pictures of himself and his "boyfriend." The post began to circulate pretty quickly on both X and Facebook.

"UK award winning artiste, Ed Sheeran takes the world by st0rm as he shares amazing love photos with his Boyfriend as they celebrate their 10th Anniversary today. Ed Sheeran said even though he has sang some of the best love songs out there, he never found True Love in any W0man till he met his lovely boyfriend," the post read.

Nevertheless, this viral claim is completely false. There is zero evidence that Ed Sheeran said anything of the sort or shared any images suggesting a same-sex relationship. The images that are circulating look like they are photoshopped or are just taken out of context from one of his latest music video projects.

The misunderstanding appears to have started soon after Sheeran released his new video for the song "Camera," starring British actress Phoebe Dynevor, who is famous for her role in Bridgerton.

The video, shot in the beautiful towns of Hvar and Split in Croatia, shows romantic moments based on Sheeran’s actual relationship with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

In a post on Instagram advertising the video, Sheeran shared that Dynevor played Ed's wife because he and Seaborn are a "very private couple." He did say that his initial idea was to capture actual home footage during their relationship, but opted to have an actress recreate important moments for privacy reasons.

Ed Sheeran’s comments on masculinity and sexuality

Although the viral rumor incorrectly suggests Ed Sheeran is with a man, it may also have resonated due to past interviews in which he openly stated that he questioned his sexuality as a child. In an episode of the Man Man Man podcast in 2021, Sheeran stated:

"I’m not a hugely masculine person... I have a definite feminine side to the point where, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit."

He further said that he had a passion for pop music, Britney Spears, and musical theatre, which are all places where feminine interests have been typically denoted.

Sheeran has made it clear, though, that he is straight and is happily married to Cherry Seaborn, whom he married in 2018 in a small wedding. He and Sheeran share two daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, and keep most of their family life private.

As Ed Sheeran continues to promote his latest record Play, the viral “10th anniversary boyfriend photos” are merely an example of misleading social media posts.