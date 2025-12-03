Jimmy Kimmel Selected for Rare International Cinematographers Guild President’s Award (Photo by Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals)

Jimmy Kimmel's getting the President’s Award from the International Cinematographers Guild - aka IATSE Local 600. He will be bestowed the award at their yearly lunch event on March 13, held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

They’re recognizing him for his impact on showbiz over the years - not just talk shows but how he lifts up crews behind the scenes. It’s a nod to consistency, influence, and staying relevant without chasing trends.

Jimmy Kimmel honored with rare ICG President’s Award for leadership and resilience

Jimmy Kimmel just got selected for the rare ICG President’s Award - something they only hand out when someone truly stands apart. The International Cinematographers Guild pointed to his strong values, grit, or how he sticks to what's right even under pressure as big reasons for giving him the nod.

John Lindley, head of the guild, said Kimmel coming back on air mattered - not just showing up but standing with his team during tough times like suspensions. He also highlighted Kimmel’s role at the Publicists Awards event, where being present meant something real. He said (via Variety):

"We’re thrilled to present this award to Jimmy Kimmel whose return to the air meant so much to his audience and whose presence at the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards means so much to us. He stood by his staff and crew during his suspension, and we celebrate his commitment to his work and to his team."

Back earlier this year, ABC pulled Kimmel off the show briefly after FCC chair Brendan Carr raised concerns about things said in one of his opening rants. The honor puts Kimmel among notable figures previously honored with the ICG President’s Award - people like trailblazing publicist and ALS advocate Nanci Ryder; PR leader and ex-AMPAS head Cheryl Boone Isaacs; or Linda Bell Blue, Entertainment Tonight's longtime executive producer praised for years of standout TV coverage. Such acclaim highlights his staying power, initiative, and ongoing impact in showbiz, as Variety reported.

