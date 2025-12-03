Pete Hegseth imagines hosting a "peace" dinner with Trump, Putin, and Zelensky where he serves steak, french fries and salad with Russian dressing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Fox anchor Pete Hegseth interviews entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel during "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, recently appeared on The Katie Miller Podcast during the 17th episode. During the conversation, the interviewer asked Hegseth about three living people whom he would like to invite for a dinner. Hegseth responded that his dream dinner guests would be Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They further discussed the same topic, and the interviewer asked about the dinner menu, to which Hegseth said,

"Oh, what are we eating? I'm not going to comment. Whatever. Steaks, you know, whatever the president wants. We'll see what happens. It would be a dinner for peace."

Miller then asked if there will be steaks and french fries, to which he responded by saying,

"Done. And Russian dressing. Or Thousand Island dressing on the salad. Love it."

The video is currently on YouTube and has garnered more than 4.3K views and over two hundred likes. Katie Miller, who has been a deputy press secretary under U.S. President Donald Trump, till 2019, released the first podcast episode in August 2025 with JD Vance as the guest.

Since then, she has invited some prominent figures on her show, including Sage Steele, Senator Katie Britt, Mike Tyson, Pam Bondi, Cheryl Hines, and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, to name a few.

Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer, shared insights into their personal life, including his daily meals and their favorite restaurant in Washington, DC

Pete Hegseth got involved in a candid conversation with Katie Miller on her podcast. From family values to his job transition, Hegseth opened up about it all. Miller asked him about what he eats on a daily basis. Hegseth responded by saying that he usually has the same breakfast everyday that includes bacon, sausage, and eggs.

"Something with meat at lunch, and then whatever she makes for dinner... I try really hard to be home every night for dinner..."

Pete Hegseth additionally stated that he usually avoids extracurriculars and events and tries to be home for dinner with his family. Katie Miller then asked Hegseth about his go-to spot in Washington, DC. To this, Pete and his wife, Jennifer, stated that they had no such favorite spot in the capital city and loved their own homemade food the most.

Pete Hegseth then spoke about his favorite food items that Jennifer makes and named lemon chicken as well as meatballs with sausage. They opened up a lot about his life, including revealing that they had been binge-watching The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Along with Pete, Jennifer too shared insights into their family life.

Katie asked how they managed to keep the family together while Pete Hegseth serves as the US Secretary of War. Jennifer said,

"It's a plan in a sense that our kind of guiding light is be together as a family and to each other, and then everything else falls from there..."

Pete Hegseth has recently been making headlines after being accused of giving a directive to "kill everybody" on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat. Hegseth has, however, denied all the allegations.