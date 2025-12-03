“She wasn’t suicidal”: Texas A&M student Brianna Marie Aguilera's mother disputes accidental ruling in daughter’s death

Mother of Texas A&M Student Brianna Marie Aguilera Disputes Assessment of Daughter’s Death (Image via X / @wienerdogwifi)

The mother of Texas A&M student Brianna Marie Aguilera is questioning the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death after authorities in Austin, Texas, stated that early findings do not indicate homicide.

Brianna, 19, was discovered outside a West Campus apartment building in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 29, shortly after the football game between Texas A&M and the University of Texas ended.

In an updated statement shared on Tuesday, Dec. 2, the Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed that the investigation remains active.

According to the agency, “the facts obtained do not indicate that this is a homicide.”

APD noted,

“The case involving the death of Brianna Aguilera remains open, active, and under thorough investigation. Multiple detectives continue to interview witnesses, gather evidence, and work carefully through the details of the incident. At this stage in the investigation, the facts obtained do not indicate that this is a homicide. This case continues to be treated strictly as a death investigation, and there is no evidence to suggest or support any suspicious or criminal circumstances surrounding Ms. Aguilera’s passing. The cause of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

However, Aguilera’s mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, told PEOPLE she disagrees with the current assessment from authorities.

Expressing concern over the events that occurred at the high-rise apartment building, Rodriguez said,

“I'm thinking either someone shoved her over the balcony, or when my daughter does drink, she has the tendency [to fall asleep], and she's so thin and frail, she cannot handle alcohol… and I think that maybe either it might've been that, and they probably got scared and threw her over the balcony, or they shoved her off.”

Rodriguez says she was told that police believe the death may have been “suicidal or accidental.” She responded,

“That's when it made me very upset because I was like, my daughter wasn't suicidal… She loved life. I mean, she loved going to school. She wanted to become a lawyer.”

Brianna Aguilera’s mother disputes circumstances surrounding her death as investigation continues

According to her mother, Brianna had been at a party on the 17th floor of 21 Rio, an apartment building with 21 stories. Approximately 14 people were present.

Rodriguez believes a dispute may have occurred, alleging that her daughter had an argument with another girl “over her boyfriend.”

Rodriguez described Brianna as a dedicated student who aspired to become a criminal defense attorney and a caring sister who recently spent Thanksgiving break with her family in Laredo.

“She was eager to get back to school. She was happy… There was no way that she would do this to herself,” her mother said.

The Austin Police Department offered condolences, adding,