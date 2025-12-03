Podcaster Tim Pool believes Charlie Kirk was betrayed by Candace Owens and some of his close friends after receiving some information

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 13: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on September 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, September 14th. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, December 2, Tim Pool tweeted about receiving information that allegedly confirmed that Candace Owens "betrayed" Charlie Kirk. The tweet, which has since gone viral, receiving over one million views, 12,000 likes and 1,000 retweets, was modeled after a tweet Owens posted on Tuesday.

The podcaster stated, "with full confidence," that the leadership at Kirk's company, TPUSA, had betrayed him, with some of them even delivering eulogies for him on stage.

I received information this morning that put the final pieces together for me.



I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by Candace Owens and some of the very people who claimed to be his friend.



Yes I will be naming names and providing… — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 3, 2025

She also promised to be "naming names" and "providing evidence" to authenticate her claim. Ultimately, Owens appealed to the "well-meaning" donors of the organization, asking for a refund, claiming that they had been misled.

Despite her far-reaching claims, Candace didn't mention any timeframe within which she would be uncovering evidence, nor did she share whether this so-called betrayal was related to Charlie's death.

Regardless of whether or not netizens trusted her claims, they did attract a strong backlash from Allie Beth Stuckey, who shared a screenshot of Candace's tweet and wrote,

"This hateful, despicable woman is actively trying to destroy the organization that Charlie Kirk built and loved. Now she’s advising people to ask for their donations to TPUSA to be refunded. If you support Candace Owens in any way, you should be ashamed of yourself. And please don’t follow me. I hope she does name names, so the lawsuits can follow."

According to the Economics Times, following Charlie Kirk's assassination, Stuckey, who is a Christian commentator, was invited to fill in for his role at several TPUSA events.

Stuckey also wrote a lengthy post about Owens' remark about her not caring about looking for Kirk's killer last month. The commentator, who also hosts a podcast called Relatable, is included in recent discussions about the new face of TPUSA.

Candace Owens claimed France was involved in Charlie Kirk's assassination

We are back!



Today on the show: I announced that France was involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination.



I also announced that they attempted to organize my assassination.



Let’s discuss this more thoroughly…https://t.co/BXwcmAnyb6 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 1, 2025

Candace Owens has put forward the theory that Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership at his own company days after the podcaster mentioned that France had a role to play in his assassination.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Owens alleged to have learned from a high-level official of the French government that the plan of Kirk's murder was approved by French President Emmanuel Macron. This link comes after months of Candace making claims about the president's wife, Brigitte Macron, being a man.

Candace also claimed that the price of shooting Charlie was set at $1.5 million, and that a group was sent to the US to do it, which included members of the French Foreign Legion and an Israeli operative.

While Owens has been making several high and mighty, controversial claims about Charlie Kirk's death since September, the podcaster has yet to show any substantial proof to justify them.