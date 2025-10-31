Candace Owens says a whistleblower revealed that days before Charlie Kirk's assassination, Egyptian military subcontractors arrived in Provo, Utah

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 03: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on May 03, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on May 03, 2022. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

After Candace Owens' claims about Charlie Kirk having predicted his death, the podcaster is back with another conspiracy theory; this time, it involves the Egyptian military.

Candace Owens says a whistleblower has revealed that just days before Charlie Kirk’s assassination, an Egyptian military plane landed in Provo, Utah, dropped off military subcontractors, and departed the same day Kirk was taken out.



The whistleblower, who fears for their life,… pic.twitter.com/bvdx3W1IyP — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 30, 2025

In the latest episode of her podcast, Owens told her listeners that Kirk's death could be linked to an Egyptian aircraft that landed in Provo, Utah, days before the UVU shooting.

Here are the podcaster's exact words:

"For a fact, that plane was carrying military subcontractors, and for a fact, they were dropped off in Provo, and that they did not make it back to Cairo... They left on September 10, it then laid over in Wilmington, Delaware, and departed back for Cairo on the 11th."

Then, Owens went on to say that everything she was saying was a "fact," going as far as to invite Kash Patel, the director of the FBI, to dispute them for her.

"I am telling you that when that plane left, those people were mysteriously missing... What's going on here? What the Egyptian military subcontractors doing in the middle of Provo, Utah, onthe day that Charlie Kirk was assassinated? Again, I am saying it as a fact. Kash Patel, please feel free to dispute this. I almost demand that you do it."

Ultimately, citing an unnamed source who had given Candace Owens the information, she added:

"That aircraft was not in Utah for any routine servicing. Rather extraordinarily, this person told me, that it was there on some discreet mission, so discreet that the individual was scared for life to present this information, but felt compeled to present because they, too, were horrified."

As Owens keeps proposing new theories behind Charlie Kirk's death, the trial against his suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, is in development in the Utah County court. The 22-year-old, who is being held in the County jail without bail, has only appeared in the court hearings via a video call so far.

​ Erika Kirk headed a TPUSA event in Mississippi this week

🚨 BREAKING: Incredible moment as Erika Kirk brings Vice President JD VANCE on stage at University of Mississippi and the two embrace



The crowd is going CRAZY and broke into chants of "USA!" 🇺🇸



"Ole Miss, I got a question - Are, you, READY?" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GnN58xzrEq — JOHN_THE GREAT PATRIOT 🇺🇸 (@realmagaJohnQ) October 30, 2025

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, whom he left in-charge of his company - has also been making headlines lately.

The TPUSA CEO was in Mississippi earlier this week, where she joined Vice President JD Vance in an event hosted at Mississippi's Ole Miss University on Wednesday (October 29).

As Erika arrived on stage with tear-filled eyes, the CEO addressed the crowd saying:

"You guys have no idea how helpful it is to have all you in my life … you make me feel even more connected to my husband. He didn’t leave us empty-handed. He built a machine. And all of you are a part of that."

The event drew a crowd of more than 10,000 attendees.