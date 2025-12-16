How Rob Reiner's failed massage appointment led Romy Reiner to discover her parents' dead bodies

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Rob Reiner, wife Michele Singer and daughter Romy Reiner attend the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala And 30th Anniversary Screening Of "When Harry Met Sally" - Arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were discovered dead by their daughter, Romy Reiner. According to reports by WION, Romy immediately told the cops that it was a family member who killed her parents. Sources told The Daily Mail that the couple had booked a massage appointment that day but failed to turn up.

This prompted Romy Reiner to check on her parents after they missed the appointment. A source further told the outlet that a masseuse arrived at the apartment and knocked at around 2 pm local time but left when nobody answered the door. Romy, who lives across the road, then decided to check on Rob and Michele Reiner.

The murder happened hours after Rob, Michele, and Nick Reiner attended Conan O'Brien's holiday party together. According to reports, Nick got into a heated confrontation with his parents at the party, which eventually led the couple to leave. The Daily Mail reports suggested that it is unknown if Nick too left the party with his parents.

The outlet further reported that Nick was arrested on Sunday and was charged with felony murder on Monday, December 15, 2025. As per LA Sheriff's records, Nick Reiner was initially being held on a $4 million bond. However, as per updated records, he currently is being held without bail.

Many celebrities are mourning director Rob Reiner's tragic death

The deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner have shocked many in the entertainment industry. A lot of well-known personalities are now mourning the loss. According to Variety, actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest issued a statement in which they expressed being "sad and shocked" about the tragedy. Guest and Curtin further stated that their current focus and care would be for the late couple's immediate family, including their kids.

Actor and comedian Harry Shearer took to Instagram and shared a post dedicated to Rob and Michele. In the post, Shearer wrote,

"Rob was a friend and collaborator through much of my life. He was funny, he was smart, he was a mensch... And Michele was a very good friend to my wife, Judith. This is unspeakable, the stuff of Greek tragedy."

Musician Paul McCartney, too, shared a tribute to the late Rob Reiner through an Instagram post.

"It is so shocking in many ways, but for me especially so, because over the last year I had been working with him. He directed me in 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.' He was such an upbeat, lovable man," wrote McCartney.

A lot of other personalities, such as John Cusack, Elijah Wood, Kiefer Sutherland, Ron Howard, Paul Feig, Virginia Madsen, Ben Stiller, and Josh Gad, shared their tributes to the late director and his wife. Along with the entertainment industry, the political sphere too has been shocked over the murders of Michele and Rob Reiner.

Many, including Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Karen Bass, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Gavin Newsom, have shared condolences to the grieving family. Many netizens too have taken to social media platforms to share tributes to the late director.