"I'll wear that": 50 Cent responds to 'petty' accusation over Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Netflix documentary

Following the buzz around Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning, online debates started because 50 Cent was involved as an executive producer. As soon as the four-episode documentary began trending, Diddy came into the spotlight for his violent behavior, something that many say was never openly discussed in the hip-hop world before. The documentary, which he brought forward, featured some never-before-seen clips and evidence that highlighted Diddy’s alleged violent and abusive actions, which added fuel to the controversy and sparked strong reactions online.

While some people criticized Diddy, others focused on 50 Cent, questioning why he produced and promoted the documentary so heavily, calling it a “petty” move to take advantage of the situation and get back at his rival. On December 9, 2025, Curtis Jackson (50 Cent) and the documentary’s director, Alexandria Stapleton, spoke with Gold Derby about the documentary’s success and the controversy around it.

50 Cent said he fully accepts it and is fine with the label, openly owning up to what people are calling him. He said,

“I accept that. I'll take that. I'll wear that. I'm fine. I have antics that I've become comfortable with on social media. That's just that.”

50 Cent even opened up about the success of the Diddy documentary and countered the “hit piece” remarks

Curtis also mentioned that he was confident the documentary would be a huge hit on Netflix and even said that he asked director Alexandria Stapleton to prepare her award speech in advance. He said (via Gold Derby’s online publication of the interview),

“I expected it to be No. 1. I told Alex in advance that she should prepare an awards speech… I could feel it was going to be a big success. But when it comes in over Stranger Things, I didn't anticipate that much success because that's a big franchise.”

Stapleton also agreed, saying she never expected the project to become such a “crazy” hit and added, “He’s been the biggest champion of it.”

Contrary to Combs’ team, who claimed the documentary included some illegal content, and accused Netflix of using stolen footage without permission, also labeling it a “hit piece,” Alexandria had already stated in an ABC interview that all the footage was legally obtained.

Diddy’s team added that Combs had been collecting footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, and Netflix used it unfairly. Now, 50 Cent has also addressed this statement. He said,

“They did characterize it as a hit piece in the very beginning. It’s because they didn't get a chance to watch it when they were saying that. And then after they see it, you see everyone's changed their mind and it becomes the number one doc.”

All four episodes of Sean Combs: The Reckoning are now streaming on Netflix.