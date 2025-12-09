Why is Ja Rule threatening legal action against 50 Cent? Old feud heats up as Diddy docuseries surfaces

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 06: Ja Rule attends the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on September 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Ja Rule called out 50 Cent for acting like a "moral savior" and threatened to file a lawsuit for allegedly spreading allegations against him and Diddy. The latest drama between the pair reignited their long-standing feud as Ja shared his thoughts about 50's Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

He shared a photo of 50 and Diddy alongside a screenshot of a decade-old article alleging abuse against the former in his Instagram post on December 9.

While he admits that Diddy is in jail "AS HE SHOULD BE," he's calling 50 Cent a hypocrite for acting like the moral police in the story. He wrote:

"This is about this sucker Curtis acting like he's hip hop moral savior going on TV wit them tight a** nasty suits and that big a** jug head when you're NO DIFFERENT... ALLEGEDLY. ...I wonder when it went wrong they look so happy together!!!"

50 Cent didn't pass up on the chance to respond and shared a video of Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, claiming that he allegedly saw the Bad Boy mogul and Ja Rule come out of a room naked before.

Ja responded to 50 on X with a lawsuit threat. He warned:

"I thought jug head was smarter than that posting a blatant lie to your millions of minions SLANDER and DEFAMATION... DUMMY!!! Lawsuit on the way..."

Ja Rule previously threatened to produce a 50 Cent documentary of his own

50 Cent, Netflix, and director Alexandria Stapleton received mixed reviews after releasing the Sean Combs: The Reckoning documentary.

The four-episode series premiered on Netflix on December 2 with previously unseen footage and exclusive interviews from people who were previously in Diddy's orbit.

One of the people who shared their strong opinions over the docuseries was Ja Rule.

He shared strong words against 50 Cent for producing the series and proceeded to call him a "cancer to culture." He wrote on X on December 7, per Complex:

"Let's be real that ni**a dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc. Herman's a cancer to culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence."

He continued to take a dig at 50 Cent on December 8, with threats to make his own documentary about his longtime rival, the way 50 made the documentary against Diddy. He wrote:

"I think I'm gonna start doing docs there's A LOT to unpack here ALLEGEDLY..."

He also included screenshots of previous allegations made against 50, like his former partner alleging that he tried to burn them to death in 2008, and an ex-girlfriend's abuse allegations in 2018.

Ja Rule called 50 Cent a "rat" in a December 1 post about 50 producing Sean Combs: The Reckoning​​. The four-part docuseries is now streaming on Netflix.