New Jersey governor-elect Mikie Sherrill accuses Alina Habba of explicitly politicizing office after she resigns as the state's top federal prosecutor

OXON HILL, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Counselor to the President Donald Trump Alina Habba speak during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The annual four-day gathering brings together conservative U.S. lawmakers, international leaders, media personalities and businessmen to discuss and champion conservative ideas. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Alina Habba has resigned as a prosecutor, a week after a US appeals court found that she was unlawfully serving as an attorney. On Monday, Pam Bondi accepted her resignation and stated that Habba will stay at the Justice Department as a senior adviser.

Meanwhile, New Jersey governor-elect Mikie Sherrill took to X and claimed that Alina Habba had "explicitly politicized the office."

"Alina Habba was completely unqualified to lead the US Attorneys' Office for the District of New Jersey, where I once served. She explicitly politicized the office, weaponized it against the president's perceived political opponents, and unlawfully stayed in this role until she was finally removed by the courts," said Sherrill in her tweet.

Mikie Sherrill's post came as she reacted to a tweet posted by The Associated Press, reporting Habba's exit from her position. In her tweet, she further claimed that people of New Jersey deserved an attorney who would be "impartial, qualified, experienced," and prioritize the residents' safety. Sherrill concluded her post by stating that she is looking forward to working with the "next lawfully appointed US Attorney."

A lot of netizens noticed the tweet by Sherrill and even responded to it. A lot of these responses showed that many netizens disagreed with her perspective of Alina Habba.

"You want to attack you better come with some facts," Alina Habba responds to Mikie Sherrill's tweet questioning her competency

Netizens weren't the only ones who noticed Mikie Sherrill's tweet targeting Alina Habba. The tweet grabbed Habba's attention too, who took to X and shared her reaction. In her tweet, Habba urged Sherrill to name a case where it seemed like she "weaponized" her office. The tweet by Habba read,

"Name one case I charged that was "explicitly political" or one time I weaponized my office "against the president's perceived political opponents" @MikieSherrill. You want to attack you better come with some facts."

This tweet by Habba garnered a huge number of responses from netizens. While some agreed with her, others did not seem to resonate with her claims. In a statement shared on social media, Alina Habba said that her decision to step down from her position was to "protect the stability and integrity" of the office.

"But do not mistake compliance for surrender... This decision will not weaken the Justice Department, and it will not weaken me," added Habba.

Meanwhile, President Trump has shared his reaction to Alina Habba's resignation. Trump described the situation as a "horrible thing." He further claimed that it was becoming difficult to appoint an attorney or a judge. According to the BBC, Habba became a part of Trump's personal legal team back in 2021. She even represented him in the hush-money trial that happened last year.

Before she became a New Jersey prosecutor, Trump declared that he was going to appoint her as his presidential counsellor. According to the BBC, he also described Alina as "unwavering in her loyalty" and called her a "tireless advocate for justice."

