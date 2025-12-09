What does the 911 call reveal about Chad Spodick’s final moments? Details explored

Chad Spodick posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@GoFundMe)

More information has been revealed about the death of Finding Prince Charming alum Chad Spodick, who authorities have confirmed died by suicide in Boca Raton, Florida, at 42.

The disclosure comes as the reality star’s friends, family and former fans grapple with his sudden death after it was initially announced on a GoFundMe page set up by his family earlier this month.

Boca Raton Police have now officially classified Spodick’s death as a suicide. Although details remain scarce as the investigation remains ongoing, TMZ has obtained their 911 dispatch audio which provides a clearer way of painting his last moments.

Spodick was found hanging in the backyard, and it was his mother who found him before calling for help, a dispatcher says on a recording. The nature of the call is distressing, but it illustrates the shock that has swept through his family, who have issued a statement describing their loss as “sudden and heartbreaking”.

Spodick was previously a cast member of Finding Prince Charming, a 2016 dating series hosted by Lance Bass that was structured similarly to The Bachelor but featured a gay man in the leading role. Spodick lasted until Episode 6, when he left voluntarily due to trust issues while competing.

He largely left the world of reality TV behind in favor of more everyday pursuits, pursuing careers as both a real estate agent and flight attendant.

Recent revelation which points towards Chad Spodick’s death due to suicide

As early reports did not state the cause of death, loved ones confirmed on a GoFundMe page that Spodick died unexpectedly. Their homage depicted a benevolent, giving man greatly cherished by the community he served.

That fundraiser, opened to help support his mother, Felice Harwood, illuminated Spodick’s commitment to the people who surrounded him and his boundless love for animals, namely his four dogs and a bird named Cosmo.

“The world was brighter with Chad in it,” wrote a family friend, Kate Werbowski, who organized the campaign. In addition to his reality TV work, Chad Spodick was an actor who got his start as a child doing New York theater.

In addition to featuring in Off-Broadway productions such as Kerouac (The Musical) and Stanley, he also starred in a few early 2000s films like The Yards and Boys of Sunset Ridge. His history as a musician was long and nuanced enough to leave many of his previous peers in mourning over the loss.

No further information has been released in the ongoing investigation other than the confirmed manner of death. Friends and supporters have been raising money for Harwood to help with funeral arrangements and other expenses, with more than $27,000 donated as of this week.