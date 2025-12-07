Ja Rule Sparks Viral Reactions After Calling 50 Cent “Dry Snitch” Over Diddy Documentary

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Ja Rule attends the 2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala at Pacific Design Center on October 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

50 Cent is no stranger to headlines, and his latest involvement in Netflix’s upcoming docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning has reignited one of hip-hop’s most infamous rivalries. Instead of staying quiet, Ja Rule fired off tweets calling him out, setting phones ablaze online.

Their clash isn't fresh - it’s been going strong for years, shaping careers and public images along the way. With attention focused on this major release, past grudges are creeping back into view. Turns out, in rap culture, even film projects can pour gas on old flames.

Ja Rule reignites feud as 50 Cent’s Netflix Diddy docuseries drops, stirring online drama

Even with all the online noise, 50 Cent’s been building up his new docuseries for ages. Over at Netflix, he talked about staying real through G-Unit Film and Television, giving props to people who spoke up, while pointing to Alexandria Stapleton as the force behind directing it.

This four-part show hit screens Tuesday, digging into claims of sexual abuse tied to Diddy, showing how power plays out in hip-hop's spotlight. With beats, tension, and heavy themes mixed in, the series is set to stir debate across pop culture - more so after Ja Rule fired off a heated response that cranked attention higher.

Ja Rule took to his X account and wrote:

"Ni**a always telling on somebody…ol dry snitch a** ni**a!!! #SYBAU"

On December 2, Ja Rule also fired up his old beef with 50 Cent by calling him a 'rat' online - this time because of 50’s role in Netflix’s new Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, as reported by Complex. His post was full-on aggressive, mixing harsh jabs with low blows, adding fuel to a rivalry dragging on for ages between these two plus Diddy.

J Rule wrote:

"You rat, always have been, always will be a fucking RAT… Used car salesman suit wearing, field goal nose having, Herman Munster head a*s ni**a…"

Oddly enough, only eleven months earlier, he’d taken a calmer tone when talking about Diddy on Piers Morgan’s show, actually wishing him well amid his legal challenges, as reported by Complex. This four-episode Netflix project, put together by director Alexandria Stapleton and backed by 50 Cent as executive producer, dives into claims of s*xual wrongdoing tied to the music legend.

It drops soon after Diddy’s trial ended in July - a messy case ending in a divided outcome: locked up for 50 months but now fighting it in appeals.

