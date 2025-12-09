When is A$AP Rocky's new album dropping? Rapper seemingly confirms release for long-delayed "Don't Be Dumb"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: A$AP Rocky, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

A$AP Rocky’s long-awaited Don’t Be Dumb album may be scheduled for a 2026 release. The Fashion Killa crooner seemingly confirmed the news during his performance at Camp Flog Gnaw, wearing a hoodie with "01162026" inscribed on the sleeve.

Many fans believe it is a release date for "Don’t Be Dumb," while other skeptical fans, hardened by years of unfulfilled promises from the rapper, believe Rocky was only trolling.

January 16, 2025, is actually National Nothing Day, which adds another layer of confusion to the supposed release date.

“I don’t want to blame it on my case primarily, but life was lifeing,” A$AP Rocky on frequently postponing Don't Be Dumb's release date

The 37-year-old father of three spoke with Elle magazine in September 2025 about the multiple delays in the release of the Don’t Be Dumb album.

He added that his growing family with superstar Rihanna came first, and he was focused on that:

“I don’t want to blame it on my case primarily, but life was lifeing,” he says of the album’s delay. “We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first.”

In an interview with Billboard published in August 2024, Rocky, real name Rakeem Myers, revealed that Don’t Be Dumb will feature Tyler the Creator and an impressive roster of producers, including Pharrell Williams, Madlib, Hitkidd, Mike Dean, Metro Boomin and The Alchemist.

Rocky, who had previously trolled fans regarding his elusive album by releasing a merch collection that read “Album Never dropping,” revealed in Elle Magazine’s September 2025 publication that he might venture into the movie industry, and it might yet again affect any music release:

“I can’t be making music decisions and being on tour. I have to be in one place. I have to embody this character. I can’t give 100 percent on everything if I’m being pulled in different directions. And unfortunately, you gotta sacrifice certain things to follow your calling. These films don’t pay you a trillion dollars. This is more so my destiny. I’m a man of the arts.”

