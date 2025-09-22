When did A$AP Rocky release his last album? Rapper shares new song snippet amid upcoming album ‘Don't Be Dumb’ delay

A$AP Rocky Teases Music Amid Continued Delay of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ (Photo by Xavi Torrent/WireImage)

A$AP Rocky has once again stirred conversation around his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, after featuring a new snippet of music in a recent Moncler advertisement. The rapper, who has been working on the project for several years, has yet to confirm a release date following multiple delays.

A$AP Rocky drops a snippet alongside the reveal of his new Moncler collection 👀



"FROM BEING ONE OF THE 1ST IN HARLEM 2 HAVE A MONCLER 2 BEING ONE OF THE 1ST IN HARLEM 2 HAVE A MONCLER COLLABORATION , BLESSINGS & LUV !"pic.twitter.com/KirdeiytXU — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 22, 2025

Don’t Be Dumb was originally announced with a planned release date of August 30, 2024. But he pushed back the release, citing problems with sample clearances, and hasn't given a new timeline since. In March 2025, he shared that the album was in its final stages of mixing and mastering. In July, he released “pray4dagang,” a single that introduced fans to the sound of the upcoming record.

The clip linked to Rocky's newest team-up with Moncler showed up in an ad where he's sporting a furry jacket. The slogan "Don't be dumb. Be genius" got fans buzzing again that the work might be about to drop soon. The ad also shines a light on Rocky's ongoing role in the style scene, a field he's been involved in since the start of his rise to fame.

Fans had different opinions about the campaign. Many noticed the constant mentions of the album but pointed out that there was no clear release date.

When did A$AP Rocky release his last album?

People have been waiting for Rocky’s next full-length project since it has been a while since his last one. His third album, Testing, came out in May 2018 and was the latest full-length project he released.

Since Testing, Rocky has worked on more than just music. He teamed up with brands like Moncler in the fashion world. In film, he acted in Spike Lee’s 2025 movie Highest 2 Lowest with Denzel Washington. His personal life has stayed in the headlines as well because of his relationship with Rihanna and raising their three kids.

Even with the long delay, Rocky dropped some music updates here and there through singles and performances. Still, Don’t Be Dumb stands out as one of hip-hop’s most awaited albums. The hype comes not just from the time it’s been in the making but also from Rocky’s track record of taking on bold creative projects.

While no release date has been confirmed, Rocky’s latest campaign and teaser may signal further movement on the album.