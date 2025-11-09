Who is Max B? All about rapper who walked out of prison after 16 years

After more than 10 years locked up, Harlem's Max B is now free. The guy behind "Wavy Crockett," actually named Charly Wingate, walked out, thanks to a drawn-out court fight that kicked off when he got hit with a 75-year penalty back in 2009 - tied to a deadly robbery in New Jersey. Eventually, they tossed out his original verdict; then in 2016, he took a deal for aggravated manslaughter, which chopped his time drastically, letting him step into freedom at last.

Max B, real name Charly Wingat, is a Harlem-born rapper who founded what can be called the wave-sound, a melodic, free-flowing style of hip-hop that transformed New York hip-hop and inspired such artists as A$AP Mob and Wiz Khalifa. He made a rapid ascent into the rap world with mixtapes such as Million Dollar Baby and collaborations with French Montana on Coke Wave in the mid-2000s.

He was sentenced to a long prison term due to a robbery case in 2006, but his music and impact had been increasing in prison. Released now, the revival of Max B is the revival of an artist whose sound and slang have made an indelible mark on the contemporary hip-hop.

Max B's release marks the long-awaited return of Harlem’s 'wave' pioneer to hip-hop

Rapper Max B is finally out of jail, wrapping up a long-awaited chapter in hip-hop history. Earlier this year, Max gave fans a heads-up about his release while speaking on The Joe Budden Podcast, saying (via TMZ):

"We got a date! I've got November 9, 2025, baby!"

His close friend, French Montana broke the update online, posting joyfully that Max came home on the day he turned another year older.

To supporters, this isn’t simply about walking free - it's like welcoming back a quiet innovator. He helped launch what folks called the 'wave' vibe, a smooth blend later echoed across years of rap; his easygoing rhythm and signature tone shaped acts such as A$AP Mob, Wiz Khalifa, along with many who followed.

His impact shows in artists like Kanye West, Drake, or even The Weeknd - each nodding to his role in shaping sound over time. Right now, with this new drop, Max B's comeback might spark something fresh - tying his old-school moves to how hip-hop’s shifting today.

