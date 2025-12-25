"Did you run this by Adin's lawyer" - Internet reacts to Clavicular posting an animated sketch of him running over his stalker with his Cybertruck

Clavicular tweeted an illustration of himself running over his stalker with his Cybertruck (Image via Instagram/@clavicular0)

Branden “Clavicular” Peters has sparked another controversy with his recent X post, hours after he allegedly ran over a stalker with his vehicle.

The shocking incident was captured during a livestream on Wednesday, December 24, when a person hopped on the hood of the streamer’s Tesla Cybertruck. Clavicular drove off to shake the individual off his vehicle, but appeared to have run over him in the process.

After the incident, Adin Ross advised Peters to record everything, while also promising him to connect with one of his lawyers. While Clavicular has yet to issue a formal statement, he posted an AI-generated illustration of himself striking the stream sniper with his Cybertuck.

He captioned the post:

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes”

bro, did you run this by adin's lawyer — No Context Reply Guy (@nocntxtreplyguy) December 25, 2025

The tweet went viral, garnering a plethora of reactions from the netizens. A user feared legal implications, as they wrote under the post:

“bro, did you run this by adin's lawyer”

Another user posted a disappointed Ryan Reynolds GIF from The Proposal, as they added:

“Clav's attorney rn”

Read on to learn how others reacted to the viral post depicting the recent incident from Peters’ stream.

Netizens react as Clavicular posts a satirical illustration of him running over his stalker with his Cybertruck

Hours after the incident, Branden Peters, the self-proclaimed looksmax coach and IRL streamer, tweeted about striking his stream sniper with his vehicle. Clavicular received a multitude of reactions, with a section of users highlighting the legal risk.

“This tweet added years to your sentence bruv,” a user wrote.

“As you'll soon find out from your lawyer, this post was a bad idea,” another user added.

“You’re cooking yourself by posting stuff like this 💀,” one user claimed.

“lol buddy delete this. The judge will not take this kindly,” another one said.

However, Clavicular also received support from his followers. A user tweeted:

“Bro did what was right in that situation.”

Another user posted:

“You did the right thing, if someone was jumping on the hood of my car, I wouldn’t have hesitated either.”

One user remarked:

“clear as day self defense”

Clavicular says he was acting in self-defense as the man jumping on his car was armed pic.twitter.com/ttZKThnO4B — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 25, 2025

According to another viral clip after the incident, Clavicular was seen talking to the security personnel nearby. Peters claimed that the stream snipers surrounded their car, while the bystander recounted seeing the alleged stalker hopping onto his Cybertruck’s hood. Clavicular said:

“Yeah, exactly, I can't see s***. Well, that's why... when you're afraid... Well… I don't know what's going on.”

He further claimed:

“You don't know, there's armed people surrounding my car. Yeah, and they're armed. They all have pistols.”

After the incident, Clavicular’s Kick account was later removed. Adin Ross, who later suggested the streamer keep recording, criticized the platform for reportedly banning the channel.