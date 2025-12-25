Will Denny's be open on Christmas Day? Store hours and everything you need to know

A sign is posted in front of a Denny's restaurant on February 13, 2023 in Emeryville, California. Denny's restaurant will report fourth quarter earnings today after the closing bell. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Denny’s will be open on Christmas Day. A lot of its stores keep their doors open all day and night, even on big holidays. Most Denny’s restaurants are open throughout the year, but their hours or services might differ a bit depending on staffing or local rules. To check whether the Denny's store is open or not,

Go to Denny's website

Under "ALL DENNY’S LOCATIONS," enter the zipcode of your area

The website will show the list of shops available around the area, and it will also show whether they are open or not.

Denny’s lit up the Christmas mood by posting a picture of a Christmas tree on X, writing:

"the tree’s up. the hashbrowns approve."

Stores Open on Christmas Day 2025

Here are stores open on Christmas 2025:

7-Eleven (open 24/7)

CVS (normal hours)

Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s

Fogo de Chão (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Hooters (limited evening hours)

IHOP

Denny’s (open 24/7)

Red Lobster

Starbucks

Walgreens (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Stores Closed on Christmas Day 2025

Stores that will remain closed on Christmas Day 2025: