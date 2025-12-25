Parking security defends Clavicular, calling him the "good guy" after he ran over a stalker who was harassing him and jumped onto his Cybertruck

Line of multiple Tesla Cybertrucks at Tesla Motors dealership in Colma, California, December 6, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Internet personality Braden "Clavicular" has been making headlines for running a person over with his Cybertruck. Amid the criticism the livestreamer has been receiving online lately, a parking security person from the scene of the incident seems to have a different take on it.

Parking security defended Clavicular after he ran over an armed stalker who was harassing him and jumping onto his Cybertruck. pic.twitter.com/BvjD2wQ6y7 — Hannibal (@Hannibal47i) December 25, 2025

In a video surfacing on X on Thursday, December 25, a personnel from the scene was heard speaking in Clavicular's defense, saying:

"C'mon man, he's a good guy! The motherf**ker on the ground, he's the bad guy. He did what he was supposed to do, run this motherf**king a**hole."

Another security even berated the one recording the clip for not coming out to help Clavicular.

For the unversed, a video of the 19-year-old content creator running someone over on livestream first surfaced on X on Wednesday (December 24).

In the clip, a person was visible lying on the windshield of Clavicular's Tesla Cybertruck - apparently an attempt at harassing him - when an off-camera person asked him to "start driving". Braden followed that instruction, allegedly running the guy over.

Soon after the incident was broadcast on Clavicular's livestream, the creator's Kick channel was reportedly banned from the platform.

​ Clavicular claims to have acted in self-defense

Clavicular says he was acting in self-defense as the man jumping on his car was armed pic.twitter.com/ttZKThnO4B — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 25, 2025

While Braden "Clavicular" has yet to make a public statement over his Cybertruck incident, the light in which he views the entire debacle was captured in another video. Posted on X on Wednesday night by @scubaryan_, the second video features the content creator talking to a person on road, dressed in a reflective safety jacket.

Braden said to him:

"You saw that? Bro, they were surrounding our car. Yeah, exactly, I can't see sh*t. Well, that's why... when you're afraid... well, I don't know what's going on. Yeah, you don't know, there's armed people surrounding my car. Yeah, and they're armed. They all have pistols. It doesn't matter. I see the print popping through their sweatpants when they're pressing us. I see the guy's... I see a pistol..."

Per Clavicular's claims, the person climbing over his windshield allegedly possessed a firearm weapon, which supports his self-defense stance. At this time, the status of the person hit by his Cybertruck is not known. Whether or not he chooses to press charges against the streamer remains to be seen.

December has been a difficult month for Braden Clavicular. Before allegedly running over a guy with his Tesla Cybertruck, the content creator was also briefly detained by police authorities in Miami last week (on December 18).

It all happened during an ongoing broadcast, with Clavicular walking through a public area with his friends, as they were suddenly interrupted by police. Officers first approached them with their weapons drawn. It was later revealed that the 19-year-old became a victim of a swatting.



