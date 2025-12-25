Watch: Fans provide clothing and support to Tylor Chase as he spends Christmas Eve outdoors

Tylor Chase (Image via X / @MichaelNIXG)

Former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase was seen spending Christmas Eve outdoors in Riverside, California, where fans stepped in to provide clothing, prayers and emotional support amid ongoing concerns about his well being.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows two men approaching Chase outside a shopping plaza during heavy rainfall in Southern California. One of the men gave Chase a jacket to shield him from the downpour, while another prayed over him. During the prayer, the man said,

“Take him out of the darkness right now in the name of Jesus, my Lord … show him that you love him, my Lord. Anything that he's gone through — give him peace, give him joy, my Lord.”

The interaction comes as Chase’s situation has drawn renewed public attention following reports that the former child star is experiencing homelessness. Earlier in the week, Chase received temporary assistance from a former co-star. As previously reported, Daniel Curtis Lee who appeared alongside him on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide helped arrange a hotel room.

While some support has come from fans and former colleagues, Chase has reportedly been hesitant to accept certain forms of professional assistance. According to Devon Werkheiser, another alum of the Nickelodeon series, there is hope that the recent attention may result in meaningful help. Werkheiser told TMZ he hopes the visibility around Chase’s situation leads to “real support and treatment.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase was spotted back on the street Christmas Eve ... but this time a few fans were there to help him out.



🎥 Backgrid pic.twitter.com/AbhEp5IyFm — TMZ (@TMZ) December 25, 2025

Tylor Chase homelessness and mental health background

Tylor Chase, now 36, portrayed Marty Qwerly on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide which aired from 2004 to 2007. After the series ended, Chase continued pursuing creative work. He shared poetry online discussing his bipolar disorder and self-published two fantasy novels under the pen name Shrine Tylor.

In recent months, videos circulating online showed Chase living on the streets in Riverside, prompting concern from fans and former colleagues. Riverside Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback reportedly confirmed that officers contact Chase on a weekly basis to offer support services. Despite repeated outreach, Chase has allegedly declined shelter options, substance treatment and mental health services.

Chase’s mother, Paula Moisio has publicly opposed fundraising efforts made on her son’s behalf. Earlier this year, a GoFundMe campaign raised approximately $1,200 but Moisio stated that financial donations were not what Chase needed. She wrote,

“Tylor needs medical attention, not money, but he refuses it. I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can't manage money for his meds by himself.”

The viral videos also prompted a response from Daniel Curtis Lee who reflected on seeing Chase’s situation online. Lee reportedly said,

“It was a lot to process for me. When I first saw it, I was angry, because I was like, why put a camera on someone's face in hard times? But then I was upset with myself because I [felt] powerless because there's not much that I felt I could do.”

As Chase remains in Riverside, the combination of fan outreach, law enforcement check-ins and concern from former colleagues continues to keep attention on his circumstances during the holiday season.